Speeding up building remediation ‘absolutely critical’, Rayner says

Angela Rayner has called for unsafe buildings to be fixed more quickly in the wake of a fire at a block of flats in Dagenham #UKhousing

“Seven years on from Grenfell, action has been far too slow and the fire in Dagenham is a horrific reminder of the risk unsafe cladding still poses to far too many people,” she said.

Speaking yesterday at a roundtable with building safety minister Rushanara Ali, the Building Safety Regulator and others in the sector, Ms Rayner said the government expects “more from regulators and partners to make sure action is being taken now to make homes safe”.

The deputy prime minister and housing secretary said that speeding up remediation work and making sure residents are safe while the work is undertaken is “absolutely critical”.

The Dagenham fire broke out overnight on 26 August at the Spectrum Building on Freshwater Road, prompting new debate around the slow progress of remediation works.

A total of 40 fire engines and 225 firefighters tackled the blaze, which affected the whole building, including scaffolding that had been surrounding the property and its roof.

When the fire broke out, remediation work was under way to remove “non-compliant” cladding from the block, with scaffolding covering parts of the building.

Residents had already raised concerns about the safety of the building.

In February 2022, the Spectrum Building’s residents’ association submitted written evidence to parliament as part of the post-Grenfell safety legislation process.

It referenced a September 2020 external wall survey, which found that the block did not fully meet building regulations at the time of construction.

The residents’ association warned that the “stress on leaseholders living in unsafe, unsellable flats with increasing service charges for well over three years is considerable”.