Spend more on social housing to reduce benefit bill, say peers

The report also recommended that the Right to Buy be reformed to allow councils to keep more of the receipts from sales and have a longer period to spend the receipts.

There should also be tighter restrictions on the conditions under which social homes can be bought, the report said.

When asked why the report did not recommend the scrapping of the Right to Buy, Baroness Neville-Rolf said that “the aspiration of people to own their home is exceptionally strong”.

“There certainly was a strong feeling from some on the committee that it was important and it shouldn’t be abandoned and I don’t think that even local authorities were saying that it should be abandoned. They were saying ‘please can we work with the grain to improve the system’,” she said.

The report also made a number of recommendations in relation to the planning reforms that were first published by the government in 2020 as part of its Planning White Paper.

Ministers have yet to publish a response to the white paper consultation and the report argued that the uncertainty has had a “chilling effect” on housebuilding.

“When the future of planning is uncertain, landowners are reluctant to sell land for development, developers are reluctant to submit plans that they may have to change later, and councils are hesitant about drafting or approving new local plans,” it said.

Other recommendations from the report included further support for SME house builders and the development of more suitable housing for the UK’s ageing population.

A Department for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We welcome this report and share the ambition to reform the planning system to meet the demand for more high-quality homes and create a fairer housing market.

“Despite the huge challenges faced during the pandemic, we delivered more than 216,000 homes in England in 2020/21 - well above the 186,500 forecast for the whole of the UK – and are investing a further £12 billion in affordable housing over the next 5 years."