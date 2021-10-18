Spending Review 2021: what is the housing sector calling for?

Building safety

The building safety crisis remains the sector’s biggest challenge as the spectre of Grenfell continues to loom. While the government has so far announced around £5bn to tackle the crisis, the sector is calling for more to be done.

The G15 is urging the government to allow social housing providers to access the Building Safety Fund regardless of tenure. It also wants VAT on remediation works to be removed to “maximise the value of resources being invested”.

And for leaseholders, it is calling for the government to fully fund remediation works that cannot be recovered via issuance or warranty.

The National Housing Federation (NHF) has called for support for shared ownership leaseholders, who currently fall outside the remit of the government’s fund. The group has also urged that not-for-profit registered providers, including any commercial entities they own, are made exempt from the proposed cladding tax on developers. It appears to have already won that battle.

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has called on ministers to review the Building Safety Fund to “reflect the true cost of the work required to make buildings safe” as it said many of the current issues are a “systemic failure of the previous building safety regulations”.

On the new Building Safety Bill, it said organisations should be able to access a fund to meet the requirements of the new legislation, as the costs are likely to be “significant”.