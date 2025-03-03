Spending watchdog calls for shift to homelessness prevention to help families in B&Bs

In practice, a significant portion of the Homelessness Prevention Grant local authorities receive is used to fund temporary accommodation, rather than being spent on prevention work.

Over the same period, spending on other housing services, which includes some preventative services, fell by £642m.

The government has committed to return to multi-year finance settlements for councils in 2026-27 and launched three consultations in December 2024 on how to stabilise and rebuild the financial sustainability of local government. Projections showed that funding per person is set to increase by 7% by 2025-26.

In January 2025, it also proposed a reworking of the Homelessness Prevention Grant to help councils shift their spending away from temporary accommodation and towards prevention.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “There have been repeated delays to local government finance reform and government can no longer resort to short-term solutions to support local authorities.

“Action to address this must resolve the systemic weaknesses in local government financial sustainability through a comprehensive, cross-government approach.”

The NAO recommended that the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) take the lead in building a “cross-government approach” to local government financial sustainability.

As part of the upcoming Spending Review in June, it urged ministers to develop a funding and service reform plan that focusing on long-term value for money. MHCLG and the Treasury should also explore how the impact of preventative services can be evaluated and incentivised to deliver better outcomes and improved value for money, it said.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “Short-term support is a sticking plaster to the underlying pressures facing local authorities. Delays in local audits are further undermining public confidence in local government finances.

“There needs to be a cross-government approach to local government finance reform, which must deliver effective accountability and value for money for taxpayers.”

Claire Holland, chair of London Councils, said: “Boroughs want to invest more into early intervention and prevention because we know this brings the best long-term results for our residents.

“At the same time, council finances are under extreme pressure and many are struggling to keep their head above water. More and more of our budgets are taken up by skyrocketing levels of demand for homelessness support and adult and children’s social care – where we have a legal duty to provide services.

“The Spending Review is a crucial opportunity to restore sustainability to local government funding. This would put us in a much better position to invest in priorities such as prevention, housebuilding, and driving the economic growth we all want to see.”

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “This government is under no illusions about the financial issues facing councils. That’s why we’re reforming the funding system and delivering improved public services across the country.

“We’re determined to make progress on the inheritance we’ve been left and are allocating £69bn to council budgets across England, bringing forward the first multi-year funding settlement in a decade and reforming the local audit system to help drive forward our Plan for Change.”