Spending watchdog calls for shift to homelessness prevention to help families in B&Bs

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The UK’s spending watchdog has called for the government to incentivise spending on homelessness prevention to help families being housed in B&B accommodation.
The National Audit Office (NAO) warned that the government “can no longer resort to short-term solutions” to support local authorities with soaring demand for temporary accommodation.
In a new report, the NAO highlighted that the number of families being housed in B&Bs for longer than the six-week legal limit has risen 340% in six years.
A total of 3,770 households with children had been housed in a B&B for longer than six weeks in the first quarter of 2024-25, up from 860 in the first quarter of 2018-19.
Meanwhile, councils spent £2.13bn on temporary accommodation in 2023-24, nearly double what was spent in 2015-16.
While funding to local authorities from council tax, central government grants and business rates increased by 4% between 2015-16 and 2023-24 to £55.7bn, it was not reflected in funding per person during the same period, which fell by 1%.
The funding also has not kept pace with the demand for services such as temporary accommodation, adult and children’s social care and the special educational needs and disabilities system, which has increased over and above population growth.
Local authorities have been given several cash injections from central government to help balance their budgets, including £233m for homelessness services. Meanwhile, 42 local authorities in England have received ‘exceptional financial support’ to balance their budgets.
The NAO warned that the cash provides “short-term support”, but does not address the underlying financial pressures and can create longer-term risks.
In addition, it found that the immediate finance pressures are limiting local authorities’ ability to invest in prevention. Spending on homelessness services increased in real terms by 105% from £1.49bn to £3.06bn between 2015-16 and 2023-24. However, most of this increase relates to increasing spend on temporary accommodation rather than prevention.
Pete Marland, chair of the Local Government Association’s economy and resources board, said: “The NAO rightly highlights that funding pressures are being exacerbated by a lack of reform, which has weakened the financial sustainability of councils and left them with a complex, outdated funding system.
“Creating an improved and more sustainable funding system for local government is also critical to strengthen the value for money of local spending and, most importantly, improve services for communities.”
In practice, a significant portion of the Homelessness Prevention Grant local authorities receive is used to fund temporary accommodation, rather than being spent on prevention work.
Over the same period, spending on other housing services, which includes some preventative services, fell by £642m.
The government has committed to return to multi-year finance settlements for councils in 2026-27 and launched three consultations in December 2024 on how to stabilise and rebuild the financial sustainability of local government. Projections showed that funding per person is set to increase by 7% by 2025-26.
In January 2025, it also proposed a reworking of the Homelessness Prevention Grant to help councils shift their spending away from temporary accommodation and towards prevention.
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “There have been repeated delays to local government finance reform and government can no longer resort to short-term solutions to support local authorities.
“Action to address this must resolve the systemic weaknesses in local government financial sustainability through a comprehensive, cross-government approach.”
The NAO recommended that the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) take the lead in building a “cross-government approach” to local government financial sustainability.
As part of the upcoming Spending Review in June, it urged ministers to develop a funding and service reform plan that focusing on long-term value for money. MHCLG and the Treasury should also explore how the impact of preventative services can be evaluated and incentivised to deliver better outcomes and improved value for money, it said.
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “Short-term support is a sticking plaster to the underlying pressures facing local authorities. Delays in local audits are further undermining public confidence in local government finances.
“There needs to be a cross-government approach to local government finance reform, which must deliver effective accountability and value for money for taxpayers.”
Claire Holland, chair of London Councils, said: “Boroughs want to invest more into early intervention and prevention because we know this brings the best long-term results for our residents.
“At the same time, council finances are under extreme pressure and many are struggling to keep their head above water. More and more of our budgets are taken up by skyrocketing levels of demand for homelessness support and adult and children’s social care – where we have a legal duty to provide services.
“The Spending Review is a crucial opportunity to restore sustainability to local government funding. This would put us in a much better position to invest in priorities such as prevention, housebuilding, and driving the economic growth we all want to see.”
An MHCLG spokesperson said: “This government is under no illusions about the financial issues facing councils. That’s why we’re reforming the funding system and delivering improved public services across the country.
“We’re determined to make progress on the inheritance we’ve been left and are allocating £69bn to council budgets across England, bringing forward the first multi-year funding settlement in a decade and reforming the local audit system to help drive forward our Plan for Change.”
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