Spending watchdog warns long-term success of ‘complex’ biodiversity laws are at risk

Defra and Natural England, who the government intends to make responsible for parts of the policy, “lack all the relevant information they need” to effectively evaluate the regime and determine whether it is a success, the report said. For instance, they do not have a comprehensive source of information of habitat enhancement taking place on site.

Simon Dilly, biodiversity net gain manager at Natural England, said: “Ensuring that new developments create habitats for wildlife and improve access to green space is an important step to accelerate nature recovery and foster healthy places for people to live and work.

“At Natural England, we are continuing to support Defra by working closely with developers, land managers and local authorities to roll out biodiversity net gain. This includes minimising barriers to entry in the market for biodiversity units and driving forward monitoring and evaluation to accurately understand the impact of biodiversity net gain on nature recovery and our communities.”

Defra is exploring what information might be available from local authority reporting against the statutory biodiversity duty, although this will only be available at five-yearly intervals.

Defra is “relying on a private sector market for biodiversity units emerging”, but does not know how rapidly it can scale up or satisfy demand. Where private markets fail to provide enough off-site credits, Defra will step in as a provider of last resort, with the money raised ringfenced for government mandated improvements to UK biodiversity.

The NAO recommended that government establishes a mechanism for spending income from the sales of statutory biodiversity credits.

It also said that local authorities should have “sufficient and timely funding certainty” to allow for longer-term planning regarding their role in agreeing and enforcing the scheme.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, highlighted “uncertainty about whether the fledgling market for biodiversity units scales up to satisfy developers’ demand [and] risks to enforcement” as risks to the scheme.

He added: “Defra must address these issues, including by plugging gaps in its information so that it can effectively evaluate the scheme’s success.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “Biodiversity net gain will ensure that new developments work for both wildlife and people. A mandatory 10% gain is estimated to create or secure areas of habitat the size of Bromley borough every year; it will drive further action to reverse the decline in nature and help meet our target for everyone to live within a 15-minute walk of a green space or water.

“We have carefully considered the recommendations of the report and they will inform our approach as we continue to work with developers, land managers and local authorities to ensure the smooth implementation of biodiversity net gain which strikes the right balance and delivers positive outcomes for nature.”

In another report from earlier this year, the spending watchdog also revealed how only 673 heat pumps were fitted out of nearly 23,000 energy efficiency measures installed using the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund over 20 months.