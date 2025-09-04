Spooked markets and budget uncertainty present challenge for sector as borrowing hits 27-year high

A number of sector experts have spoken to Inside Housing as the UK’s long-term borrowing costs hit a 27-year high.

Earlier this week, yields on Britain’s 30-year debt rose to 5.7%, the highest level since 1998. Borrowing costs on two and 10-year bonds also jumped by 0.03 percentage points.

Housing association bonds are typically priced at a small interest rate premium above the UK gilt rates – the price the UK government would pay for its debt.

The current high rates even eclipse the 5.1% spike under the previous Conservative government’s infamous Mini Budget in 2022. This impact of this is the blame for Homes England failing to hit any of its housing delivery targets for the second year in a row in 2023.

Following the Budget, experts explained to Inside Housing about why it might not be the best idea to expect and wait for gilt rates to fall.