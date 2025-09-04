Spooked markets and budget uncertainty present challenge for sector as borrowing hits 27-year high

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Uncertainty about government policy is spooking financial markets and leaving the sector to find ways to ride out another spike in borrowing costs.
A number of sector experts have spoken to Inside Housing as the UK’s long-term borrowing costs hit a 27-year high.
Earlier this week, yields on Britain’s 30-year debt rose to 5.7%, the highest level since 1998. Borrowing costs on two and 10-year bonds also jumped by 0.03 percentage points.
Housing association bonds are typically priced at a small interest rate premium above the UK gilt rates – the price the UK government would pay for its debt.
The current high rates even eclipse the 5.1% spike under the previous Conservative government’s infamous Mini Budget in 2022. This impact of this is the blame for Homes England failing to hit any of its housing delivery targets for the second year in a row in 2023.
Following the Budget, experts explained to Inside Housing about why it might not be the best idea to expect and wait for gilt rates to fall.
On the latest increase, Richard Petty, head of UK residential valuation at JLL, explained that the markets are showing deep-seated concerns about government spending and its divergence from tax revenues.
He said: “The markets are spooked and we can see that in the housing market, too. Nationally, housing starts have fallen by a third, and in London by nearly 80%, over the past three years. Higher gilt yields are bound to mean higher fixed rate mortgage costs and weaker demand from buyers.
“Rampant speculation over how housing might be hit in the Budget is making things much worse – buyers, sellers, developers and lenders are all wary of making risky commitments in the short term. Delaying the budget to late November only prolongs the uncertainty and will delay many decisions until next year.”
Higher borrowing costs mean the landlords are left facing decisions about whether to prioritise development or investing in existing stock in their business plans. Mr Petty said plans are “bound to give” and signs are “development will be first”.
However, he said the sector’s appetite for debt has not diminished.
Mr Petty added: “We are seeing a vibrant market between providers trading tenanted homes, with no sign that gilt yields are affecting pricing – the market survived [then-prime minister Liz] Truss’ Mini Budget without adjusting pricing, and it should ride out this new spike as well. Valuations are resilient and buoyed significantly by the rent settlement and, hopefully, rent convergence.”
Andrew Morton, chief executive officer at bond aggregator MORhomes, said: “Since 2022, the sector has been waiting and hoping for rates to fall back by focusing on short-term floating-rate bank lending – something not typical when funding long-term assets like housing.
“This has added increased risk to the sector, both in terms of refinancing risk and in terms of rapidly-increasing variable interest costs. While long-term rates are now at a 27-year high, inflation is still well above target and the public finances are increasingly challenged.”
Similar to the previous spike, Mr Morton also believes there was no guarantee that rates will lower over the next few years.
In July, MORhomes warned of “challenging markets” after its annual accounts revealed it had posted a small loss of £76,000.
Mr Morton added: “With many providers stretching the bounds of their policies on the mix of short-term and/or variable-rate funding, the sector needs to consider carefully how much risk it can afford to continue taking, and which investments are still viable at current rates.
“With demands for investment in existing stock and ambitious government targets for new development, the risks of delay will only increase.”
Alice Overton, a partner at Devonshires, said despite higher borrowing costs presenting challenges to the sector, access to funding is essential to meet the level of investment needed to upgrade existing stock and deliver new homes.
She added: “In the current environment, this will require strategic timing of transactions to capitalise on market opportunities and interest rate movements. There are still a broad range of borrowing options available, and we expect the next six months to be as busy as ever in the run-up to the end of the financial year.”
This latest spike comes after S&P explained in July why the UK government’s additional funding for social and affordable housing may not prevent around half the ratings in its portfolio from being put under pressure.
Prior to that, the agency predicted that gross borrowing for social housing will average out in 2026 and 2027, but cautioned landlords to focus on containing their debts.
Tom Paul, chief financial officer at Southern Housing, said the landlord has adopted a “low refinancing risk strategy”.
He explained: “This means we’re largely protected from big debt cost moves in the medium term.
“But when it comes to considering new development, moves in the long-term financing rate can have a big impact on the financial viability of development activity. Ultimately, higher long-term interest rates will mean less investment activity.”
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