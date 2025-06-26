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Spot yourself at Housing 2025: Thursday 26 June

Insight26.06.25by Naeemah Miah

The Housing 2025 conference has now come to an end. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from the final day? Photography by Guzelian

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Delegates talking and working on laptops
Delegates take some time out from sessions to chat and work
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LinkedIn IHSpot yourself at Housing 2025: Thursday 26 June #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHThe Housing 2025 conference has now come to an end. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from the final day? #UKhousing

Click here to read the main talking points from the third and final day of Housing 2025.

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Priya Nair of The Housing Finance Corporation on stage during the ‘Attracting long-term institutional investment to boost housing supply’ session
Two delegates stand facing a prize wheel
Delegates take turns spinning the roulette prize wheel at the Tapi stand
Panellists on stage during the ‘Unlocking financial capacity to accelerate housing delivery’ session
L-R: Tim Reid of the National House Building Council, Chris Worrall of The Yimby Initiative, Lindsay Lauder of Wheatley Group, Mark Washer of SNG, Shahi Islam of Homes England and Tom Shaw of Man Group on stage during the ‘Unlocking financial capacity to accelerate housing delivery’ session
Two delegates sat at desks
Delegates work in between attending sessions
Panellists on stage during the ‘Accelerating the pace of building safety remediation and addressing the funding challenge’ session
L-R: Tom Spencer of Salix Homes, Helen Fisher of Homes England and Dafydd Williams of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government during the ‘Accelerating the pace of building safety remediation and addressing the funding challenge’ session
Delegates having discussions in the conference hall
Delegates having discussions in the conference hall

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