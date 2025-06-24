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Spot yourself at Housing 2025: Tuesday 24 June

Insight24.06.25by Naeemah Miah

Housing 2025 has returned to Manchester Central for the next three days. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from the first day? Photography by Guzelian

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People on a panel at the Housing 2025 conference
L-R: Chan Kataria of EMH, Donna Mccarthy of Devonshires, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway, Gillian Douglas of Lewisham Council and Roseann Ayton of Hexagon made up the panel during the ‘In conversation with the Housing Ombudsman’ session
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LinkedIn IHSpot yourself at Housing 2025: Tuesday 24 June #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHHousing 2025 has returned to Manchester Central for the next three days. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from the first day? #UKhousing

Click here to read the main talking points from day one of Housing 2025.

Jo Hannan and Sarah Maguire at a sweet stall
Jo Hannan (left), head of foundation, and Sarah Maguire, head of social value, pick sweets at the Fusion21 stand
People sitting during a conference session
Delegates attend the ‘Regulation opportunity or overload? How to strike the right balance’ session
Panel members
L-R: Lilianna Vetter of Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, Christine Kiwanuka of Sovereign Network Group, Jenny Offord of Neurodiversity in Planning and journalist Coco Khan made up the panel at the ‘Integrating mental health, neuro-inclusion and well-being in the housing sector’ session
Matthew Lewis and Claire Blick holding teddy bears
Managing director Matthew Lewis (left) and executive assistant Claire Blick holding Derek the Dodd bear at the Dodd Group stand
Panellists on stage
L-R: Hull and East Yorkshire mayor Luke Campbell, North East mayor Kim McGuinness, West Midlands mayor Richard Parker, journalist Gaby Hinsliff, Greater Manchester Combined Authority CEO Caroline Simpson, York and North Yorkshire mayor David Skaith and East Midlands mayor Claire Ward on stage
Cheryl Humberstone on a car racing simulator
Cheryl Humberstone racing cars on a simulator at the VIP UK stand
Brett Bussey and Sam McCarthy posing with two gorilla mascots
Guildmore’s Brett Bussey (left), director of Midlands and North, and Sam McCarthy, group business development manager, pose with the gorillas of KingComs

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