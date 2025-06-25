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Spot yourself at Housing 2025: Wednesday 25 June

Insight25.06.25by Naeemah Miah

It has been another action-packed day at the Housing 2025 conference. Here are some key moments in pictures from day two. Photography by Guzelian

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Two women playing shuffleboard
Regional relationship manager Ellie Otto (left) and sales director Natalie Davies play shuffleboard at the Claremont stand
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LinkedIn IHSpot yourself at Housing 2025: Wednesday 25 June #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHIt has been another action-packed day at the Housing 2025 conference. Here are some key moments in pictures from day two #UKhousing

Click here to read the main talking points from day two of Housing 2025.

Panellists on stage during the ‘In conversation with the Regulator of Social Housing’ session
L-R: Journalist Gaby Hinsliff, Phil Andrew of Orbit, Mel Barrett of Metropolitan Thames Valley, Fiona MacGregor of the Regulator of Social Housing and Cath Purdy of South Lakes Housing made up the panel during the ‘In conversation with the Regulator of Social Housing’ session
Two men in a booth working on their laptops
Two delegates taking some time out to work
Two women holding cupcakes over their eyes
Partner support Chloe Nicholls (left) and senior account manager Sonia Sahota-Sandhu sport cupcakes at the Energy Angels stand
Panellists on stage during the ‘Providing affordable housing for all – analysing the government's housing strategy’ session
L-R: Kate Markey of Nationwide Foundation, Ian McDermott of Peabody and Patrick Murray of the Northern Housing Consortium on stage during the session called ‘Providing affordable housing for all – analysing the government's housing strategy’
Two delegates walking around the conference
Delegates walking around the conference
Panellists on stage during the ‘Homes for Cathy: the impact of housing allocation schemes’ session
Dr Mel Nowicki of Oxford Brookes University speaks while panelists (L-R) Louise Archer of Broadland Housing, Susan Cake-Taylor of Amplius and Victoria McDonald of Hightown listen during the ‘Homes for Cathy: the impact of housing allocation schemes’ session
Group of people making cocktails
Social Telecoms staff make cocktails at their stand

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