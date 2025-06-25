Spot yourself at Housing 2025: Wednesday 25 June
It has been another action-packed day at the Housing 2025 conference. Here are some key moments in pictures from day two. Photography by Guzelian
Regional relationship manager Ellie Otto (left) and sales director Natalie Davies play shuffleboard at the Claremont stand
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Spot yourself at Housing 2025: Wednesday 25 June #UKhousing It has been another action-packed day at the Housing 2025 conference. Here are some key moments in pictures from day two #UKhousing
Click here to read the main talking points from day two of Housing 2025.
L-R: Journalist Gaby Hinsliff, Phil Andrew of Orbit, Mel Barrett of Metropolitan Thames Valley, Fiona MacGregor of the Regulator of Social Housing and Cath Purdy of South Lakes Housing made up the panel during the ‘In conversation with the Regulator of Social Housing’ session
Two delegates taking some time out to work
Partner support Chloe Nicholls (left) and senior account manager Sonia Sahota-Sandhu sport cupcakes at the Energy Angels stand
L-R: Kate Markey of Nationwide Foundation, Ian McDermott of Peabody and Patrick Murray of the Northern Housing Consortium on stage during the session called ‘Providing affordable housing for all – analysing the government's housing strategy’
Delegates walking around the conference
Dr Mel Nowicki of Oxford Brookes University speaks while panelists (L-R) Louise Archer of Broadland Housing, Susan Cake-Taylor of Amplius and Victoria McDonald of Hightown listen during the ‘Homes for Cathy: the impact of housing allocation schemes’ session
Social Telecoms staff make cocktails at their stand
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