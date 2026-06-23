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Spot yourself at Housing 2026: Tuesday 23 June

Insight23.06.26by Naeemah Miah

Housing 2026 has returned to Manchester Central for the next three days. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from the first day? Photography by Guzelian

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L-R: Kate Dodsworth, Nivene Powell, Theresa Lisk, Paul Hackett and Peter Apps on stage
L-R: Kate Dodsworth of the Regulator of Social Housing; Nivene Powell of Housing Solutions; Theresa Lisk of Sovereign Network Group; Paul Hackett of Southern Housing; and Peter Apps of Inside Housing during the ‘Resident-led change in UK housing’ session
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LinkedIn IHHousing 2026 has returned to Manchester Central for the next three days. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from the first day? #UKhousing
A woman holding sunflowers
A delegate with sunflowers outside Manchester Central, the venue for Housing 2026
Tracy Harrison (left) and Lord Best on stage, with delegates in front
Tracy Harrison (left), chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, and Lord Best on stage during a Q&A session
Delegates taking notes during a session
Delegates taking notes during a session
L-R: Anna Highfield, Dorota Pawlowski, Rebecca Eastwood, Yetunde Dania and Kelly Street
L-R: Anna Highfield, editor of Inside Housing Management; Dorota Pawlowski of Trowers & Hamlins; Rebecca Eastwood of Devonshires; Yetunde Dania of Trowers & Hamlins; and Kelly Street of Places for People offer solutions to delegates’ management problems during the Agony Aunt session
James Ivall, Henry Ivall and Ben Cox standing behind a Tetris model
L-R: James Ivall, Henry Ivall and Ben Cox at the Recruit With Purpose stand
Inclusive engagement panel Housing26 Guzelian
Delegates attend the ‘Enabling inclusive engagement’ session, with (L-R) Claude Hendrickson of Leeds Community Homes; Jenny Spoor of Havebury Homes; Anna de Souza of Peabody; and Nivene Powell of Housing Solutions on the panel
Elizabeth Froude and James Riding
Elizabeth Froude (left), chief executive of Sage Homes, and James Riding, living markets and sustainability editor at Inside Housing, during the ‘Fireside chat’ session
Ian McDermott making an omelette
Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody, making an omelette with flair during the Cook-off for Cancer

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