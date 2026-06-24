Spot yourself at Housing 2026: Wednesday 24 June
It has been another action-packed day at the Housing 2026 conference. Here are some key moments in pictures from day two. Photography by Guzelian
Members of the audience absorbing information during a session
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Spot yourself at Housing 2026: Wednesday 24 June #UKhousing #Housing2026 It has been another action-packed day at the Housing 2026 conference. Here are some key moments in pictures from day two #UKhousing #Housing2026
Social Housing editor Sarah Williams (left) and Will Perry, director of strategy at the Regulator of Social Housing, making delegates laugh during the ‘Let’s talk economic regulation’ session
Scott Moodie (left) and Harvey Munn play keepy-uppy at the Protective Wear Supplies stand
A delegate takes pictures during a session
L-R: Sarah Williams of Westminster City Council; Rachel Crownshaw of Places for People; Sally Trueman of Stop Social Housing Stigma; Fleur Priest-Stephens at the Regulator of Social Housing; and Peter Apps during the ‘Consumer regulation: What C1 tells us about knowing your tenants’ session
Delegates attend Dame Judith Hackitt’s keynote session on ‘Embedding a culture of safety’
L-R: Hollie Burtoft, Justine Hunkins, Siena Murray and Brook Little race cars on the stand for Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors
Conference attendees meet editors Sarah Williams (front left) of Social Housing, Anna Highfield (middle) of Inside Housing Management, and Stephen Delahunty (back right) of Inside Housing
Two delegates catch up and cool themselves down with slushies