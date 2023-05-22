A spokesperson for Lambeth Council said: “Lambeth has more than 33,000 council homes and our priority is ensuring all of these are safe and well-maintained for our tenants.

“We have invested hundreds of millions of pounds in improving our council homes and estates, and in making improvements to the day-to-day delivery of repairs and maintenance work.

“But we know that managing information is also vital to providing the best service possible to our residents, and we apologise for any cases where record-keeping has dropped below our standards.

“We have therefore worked hard – often with the Housing Ombudsman – to improve our service in this area.

“For example, we have instituted additional training for staff and contractors and introduced a dynamic appointment system that gives full visibility and real-time updating of repair appointments.

“Additionally, we have invested in a dedicated housing portal that now allows residents to report their repairs online and upload photographs to aid diagnosis.

“We also have a dedicated housing database that ensures housing repair and maintenance information is securely held against uniquely-referenced properties and tenancies.

“This has now been expanded to include planned maintenance projects so all work information – individual repairs and larger maintenance projects – is held on one system to allow for efficient management and property-specific information retrieval.

“We are continually monitoring our knowledge and information management, alongside all other parts of our service.

“We will continue to positively engage with the ombudsman and we are committed to tackling any issues raised to ensure that we provide the best possible service for all our tenants.”

Matt Foreman, executive group director of customer services at L&Q, said: “We take every intervention by the Housing Ombudsman extremely seriously and are committed to learning from these to improve the services we provide.

“We are already addressing the issues raised by this report through an extensive transformation programme that will improve and simplify our ways of working and transform the tools and technologies we use across L&Q.

“This will improve data quality, and the way in which we capture and manage information to drive improved services for residents.

“At the same time, work is also underway to improve the way in which we handle complaints.

“We are actively working on improving our record keeping, introducing a new quality assurance process, and delivering improved training for all resident-facing colleagues.

“In everything we do, we are ensuring we harness insights and learning from our residents to drive positive change.”

A Notting Hill Genesis spokesperson said: “We always seek to maintain high standards and deal with complaints promptly and effectively.

“Any time we fall below those standards is disappointing and we have apologised to the resident affected.

“As with any complaint we will take on board what we can learn for the future and review our internal processes to ensure we are best placed to provide the highest level of service to those living in our homes.”