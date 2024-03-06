In his Spring Budget earlier today, Jeremy Hunt said he would “allocate £242m of investments in Barking Riverside and Canary Wharf, which together will build nearly 8,000 houses as well as transforming Canary Wharf into a new hub for life science companies”.

The Budget document released alongside Mr Hunt’s address to parliament explained how the funding would be split.

It earmarked £124m in cash to help unlock up to 7,200 homes in Barking and a new life sciences hub.