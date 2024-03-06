Spring Budget 2024: Household Support Fund extended by six months to help with cost of living

Reading the Spring Budget earlier today, the chancellor explained he had listened to charities and MPs, and decided that access to the fund should be extended.

Jeremy Hunt said: “[The HSF] was set up on a temporary basis and due to conclude at the end of this month.

“Having listened carefully to representations from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, The Trussell Trust and honourable members… I’ve decided that when the battle inflict against inflation still not over, now is not the time to stop the targeted help it offers.

“We will therefore continue it at current levels for another six months.”