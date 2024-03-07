Spring Budget 2024: key takeaways for the sector

There was also funding for community-led housing developments. So, if you missed the Spring Budget yesterday, here is the full rundown of the key takeaways for the sector.

Almost none of this made the Budget. Instead, there was funding for new homes in Barking and Canary Wharf, the news that a number of property tax policies will be tweaked or abolished, and an extension of some support for households struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Nevertheless, Inside Housing rounded up a raft of key demands to the Treasury from the sector ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s Budget.

With an election cycle looming, it was being billed as much a political statement as a financial one. And with a change of government possible in less than a year, the certainty the sector craves was always going to be a tough ask.

All eyes were on the chancellor yesterday as his Spring Budget will be the last before a general election.

Household Support Fund

The government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), which allows councils to help families via food banks, warm spaces and food vouchers, will be extended for six months.

The chancellor said: “[The HSF] was set up on a temporary basis and due to conclude at the end of this month.

“Having listened carefully to representations from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the Trussell Trust and honourable members… I’ve decided that with the battle against inflation still not over, now is not the time to stop the targeted help it offers.”

The fund was launched in October 2021 amid the cost of living crisis to help households get through the winter. Over the past two-and-a-half years, £2.5bn has been given out through the HSF.

It is used to support households with the cost of essentials, although local authorities have flexibility in addressing local needs.

Charities had argued for the fund to be extended. Last month, more than 120 organisations wrote to Mr Hunt to urge him to extend it for at least another year. A cross-party group of 160 councils in England said the HSF is a “vital lifeline”.

Funding for thousands of homes in Barking and Canary Wharf

A total of £242m in funding for projects in east London was revealed, with the aim of unlocking nearly 8,000 homes.

Mr Hunt said he would “allocate £242m of investments in Barking Riverside and Canary Wharf, which together will build nearly 8,000 houses as well as transforming Canary Wharf into a new hub for life science companies”.

Further details in the Budget document explained that £124m funding would unlock up to 7,200 homes in Barking and a new life sciences hub. Meanwhile, £118m funding would accelerate the delivery of up to 750 homes in Canary Wharf alongside a life sciences hub, commercial space and a healthcare facility.

Both areas are already home to significant housebuilding and regeneration projects. Barking Riverside contains a 440-acre brownfield site next to the River Thames, where more than 10,000 homes are planned.

In addition, the government will establish a Euston Delivery Group with £4m to support plans to deliver up to 10,000 new homes, and will publish its “vision for transforming Leeds” to unlock 20,000 new homes.

At the same time, it was confirmed that the future development corporation in Cambridge will receive a long-term funding settlement at the next Spending Review, to start delivering on the government’s plan to unleash the economic potential of the city, including building new homes and increasing the amount of lab space.