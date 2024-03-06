Spring Budget 2024: SDLT exemption on acquisitions for registered providers

The plan to update SDLT liability was revealed in the Spring Budget document published alongside the chancellor’s address to parliament earlier today.

The document read: “Legislation will be updated to ensure that from 6 March 2024, registered providers of social housing in England and Northern Ireland are not liable for SDLT when purchasing property with a public subsidy, and public bodies will be exempted from the 15% anti-avoidance rate of SDLT.”

Inside Housing has asked for clarity from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for clarification on whether this applies to both non-profit and for-profit registered providers.

An exemption from this policy as it applies to for-profit providers was something the chief executive of Legal & General Affordable Homes said was necessary to support partnership working and investment in June last year.