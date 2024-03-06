Spring Budget 2024: sector figures left ‘disappointed’ and frustrated by ‘missed opportunity’

Mark Perry, chief executive of 33,000-home Vivid, said: “Despite announcements around support for several specific development projects, the need for significant investment to drive the delivery of housing of all types and tenures, especially affordable homes, failed to be addressed in today’s Budget.

“Without investment across the board, from planning authorities to grant rates, and without support for a long-term housing plan here in the UK, the existing crisis will only be exacerbated to the country’s further detriment.”

Amanda Williams, chief investment officer at Aster Group, welcomed the £20m for community-led housing schemes.

She said: “We’ll be closely monitoring this funding as we’re one of the leading housing association providers of Community Land Trust partnerships, which deliver the homes communities both want and need.

“The matched funding for council planning departments is also important. However, we know in reality that there will need to be significant investment in staffing levels, upskilling employees and bringing in new technologies to drive efficiencies in planning.

“As ever, the goal is creating a system that ensures the homes communities desperately need – in line with Local Plans – can be proposed, approved and built quickly to tackle the chronic housing shortage.”

Charities

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, which represents homelessness charities, said: “The chancellor has made a dangerous decision to ignore the real experts – our members – and their repeated calls to safeguard invaluable homelessness services.

“This is astounding, coming only days after the annual rough sleeping and latest temporary accommodation statistics issued the starkest of warnings on the severity of this country’s homelessness emergency.”

He added: “The short extension of the HSF offers a scrap of hope. But without adequate and sustainable funding to homelessness support, which provides a literal lifeline for people being pushed into homelessness, we are likely to see rough sleeping spiral further out of control, with more and more people exposed to the trauma of sleeping on our streets and at risk of deteriorating health.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Homelessness is a political choice. In the final Budget before a general election, with the housing emergency spiralling out of control, the chancellor has chosen inaction. By ignoring the vast number of people losing their homes, he is harming both the economy and people whose lives are being wrecked by homelessness.

“The chancellor is right that investment is the best way to improve productivity. Had he invested in building 90,000 social homes a year he could end homelessness, save the taxpayer money, boost jobs, reduce the burden of poor housing on our NHS and improve children’s life chances.

“If this government or the next is serious about wanting the economy to grow and people to thrive, investing in genuinely affordable housing is a no-brainer. Building 90,000 social homes would pay for themselves and return an impressive £37.8bn back to the economy in just three years.”

Councils

Shaun Davies, chair of the Local Government Association, said: “We are pleased the chancellor has extended the HSF, which has helped millions of households facing hardship.

“It is disappointing that we had to wait until the very last minute for an extension, and that it is only for a short period. Three-quarters of councils expect hardship to increase further in their area over the next 12 months.

“The government needs to use the next six months to agree a more sustainable successor to the HSF. Councils need certainty and consistent funding to efficiently maintain the staff, services and networks that help our most vulnerable residents. Without this we risk more people falling into financial crisis as we head into winter.

“It is disappointing that the government has not announced measures to adequately fund the local services people rely on every day.

“Councils continue to transform services but, given that core spending power in 2024-25 has been cut by 23.3% in real terms compared to 2010-11, it is unsustainable to expect them to keep doing more for less in the face of unprecedented cost and demand pressures.

He added: “Councils of all political colours are starting this financial year in a precarious position, and having to scale back or close a wide range of local services, so the continued squeeze in public spending in the years ahead is a frightening prospect for communities.

“This year also saw the sixth one-year settlement in a row for councils. Keeping them on a financial drip feed in this way has led to the steady weakening of local services.”

Mr Davies called for greater funding certainty through multi-year settlements to prevent this ongoing decline but also to ensure key national government policies – such as boosting economic growth, creating jobs and building homes – can be achieved.

You can read what the sector actually wanted from the Budget here.