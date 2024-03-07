Spring Budget 2024: the ‘housing moment’ that never materialised

Worse still, the Budget constrains the options for the Spending Review that will follow the election even further.

The ‘moment’ was never going to be about social housing or homelessness. There was a small relaxation of the rules on using capital receipts by local authorities and a six-month extension to the Household Support Fund , but the Budget included none of the measures called for by Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, in his piece for Inside Housing last week .

On new homes, chancellor Jeremy Hunt did have some minor funding announcements for specific schemes that seemed to stretch the definition of ‘levelling up’ to include Cambridge and Canary Wharf . He also boasted that “we are on track to deliver over one million homes in this parliament”, without mentioning the more ambitious manifesto target of 300,000 new homes a year.

It was meant to be a ‘housing moment’ that would make a homeownership-based pitch to younger voters. This was the line briefed repeatedly to the Sunday papers in the run-up to a Budget, which will probably be the last before the next election with the Conservatives 20 points behind in the opinion polls.

We already knew from the Autumn Statement that Mr Hunt had pencilled in a severe squeeze on day-to-day spending and a freeze on capital investment over the next five years. The Office for Budget Responsibility report that accompanied the Budget revealed that public sector net investment is planned to fall by billions of pounds more than in the autumn.

While nobody believes these ‘fictional’ spending plans will be followed by the next government, the prospects do not look exactly promising for the next Affordable Homes Programme.

The major surprise was that none of the policies to benefit first-time buyers that were touted as a “big offering” on housing in the Budget actually made it into Mr Hunt’s speech. There was no reform or abolition of stamp duty, no guarantee scheme for 99% mortgages and no revival of the Help to Buy.

“While nobody believes these ‘fictional’ spending plans will be followed by the next government, the prospects do not look exactly promising for the next Affordable Homes Programme”

Instead, the big changes were on tax, with the abolition of tax reliefs for landlords of holiday lets and investors in multiple properties and a cut in capital gains tax on property sales.

Not all of these are bad. The chancellor claimed with some justification that removing the tax advantage enjoyed by holiday lets should help boost the supply of long-term rentals in areas where there has been a rush into short-term lets.

But it’s far from clear why it took so long to correct a glaring imbalance in the tax treatment of property: tax relief was phased out for long-term landlords between 2017 and 2020 and for homeowners between 1994 and 2000.

Multiple dwellings relief is a tax relief from stamp duty that was introduced to encourage more institutional investment in the private rented sector. The chancellor said an external assessment found no evidence it was achieving this aim, although some property organisations dispute this.