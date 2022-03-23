Spring Statement: government to cut VAT on retrofit materials for homeowners

Homeowners installing energy efficiency measures in their home will no longer have to pay VAT, the chancellor has announced #UKhousing

Mr Sunak announced the new tax rules as part of a series of measures to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs on UK households.

Delivering his Spring Statement in the House of Commons today, the chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that for the next five years, homeowners will no longer have to pay 5% VAT on materials such as “solar panels, heat pumps or insulation”.

He said: “As energy costs rise, we know that energy efficiency will make a big difference to bills, but if homeowners want to install energy-saving materials at the moment, only some items qualify for 5% VAT relief and there are complex rules about who is eligible.”

The chancellor said the Court of Justice of the European Union previously prevented the government from extending the relief.

In documents accompanying the chancellor’s speech, the government said: “Taking advantage of Brexit freedoms, the government will include additional technologies and remove the complex eligibility conditions, reversing a Court of Justice of the European Union ruling that unnecessarily restricted the application of the relief. The government will also increase the relief further by introducing a time-limited zero rate for the installation of [energy saving materials].”

The document said a typical family having rooftop solar panels installed will save more than £1,000 in total on installation.