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Spring Statement: Northern Irish CIH calls for region to mirror energy-saving strategies in Britain

News23.03.22by Grainne Cuffe

Northern Ireland must have similar strategies to Britain in place to ensure homes in the region are energy efficient, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has said.

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Justin Cartwright, national director for Northern Ireland at the CIH, made the comments in response to chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement in the Spring Statement that homeowners in England, Wales and Scotland will no longer have to pay VAT on energy-saving materials in their homes

He said the region needs a heat and buildings action plan and must incentivise people to take up low-carbon heating, “similar to strategies already in place in Britain”.

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Mr Sunak today announced that for the next five years, homeowners will no longer have to pay 5% VAT on materials such as “solar panels, heat pumps or insulation”.

But Northern Ireland will not be able to benefit from the cut because of the Brexit deal known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. 

Under the protocol, checks are required on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. 

Mr Sunak said the policy “highlights the deficiencies in the Northern Ireland Protocol, because we won’t be able to immediately apply it” to the region. 

“But we will be raising it with the [European] Commission as a matter of urgency.”

However he added: “I want to assure members from Northern Ireland that the Executive will receive a Barnett share of the value of the relief until it can be introduced UK-wide.”

Mr Cartwright said Northern Ireland has a “long way to go to ensuring our homes are energy efficient”.

“We need a heat and buildings action plan to improve our housing and incentivise people to take up low-carbon heating, similar to strategies already in place in Britain.

“This should include grants for homeowners and a new fund for retrofitting social housing, to help make upgrades as affordable as possible for people in our fight to reach net zero emissions,” he said. 

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