Spring Statement: sector responds to Rishi Sunak’s announcements

Figures from across the housing sector have responded to the chancellor’s Spring Statement, which included a commitment to increase welfare support for low-income households, scrapping VAT on energy efficiency measures and changes to the National Insurance threshold.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “The increase in the household support fund and changes to the National Insurance threshold are welcome, but there will still be many families on the lowest incomes who are very anxious about the cost of living, particularly rising energy bills.

“Many housing association residents have their heating and hot water delivered to their home via a communal heat network, rather than an individual boiler. These networks are not covered by the energy price cap. Government should put additional support in place to ensure residents using heat networks aren’t facing huge and unmanageable gas and electric bills.

“We also hope the government does not lose sight of its long-term sustainability goals. Insulating and retrofitting our homes will be vital to keeping bills lower and improving the UK’s energy independence in coming years.

“The VAT cut on green home measures for homeowners is positive. An additional two years of funding to 2027 for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund would provide the certainty and capacity housing associations need to do more, quicker. We look forward to reading the government’s forthcoming energy strategy.”

Matthew Walker, chair of PlaceShapers, said: “Chancellor Rishi Sunak recognised the importance of fairness in meeting the cost-of-living crisis. But it impacts those on the lowest incomes most. There are millions for whom the crisis will remain a terrible, frightening reality.

“The heartbreaking choice between heating and eating reflects the reality of spiralling energy bills. The VAT relief on green energy measures must extend to housing associations as we are at the forefront of delivering retrofit. This allows us to do more, quicker, to give people warm homes, help reduce energy demand and meet the UK’s net zero ambition.

“We welcome the positive measures in the statement but more help is needed from the government for the fairness they are keen to deliver.”

Mark Perry, chief executive at Vivid, said: “The chancellor’s announcements today are a disappointing response for those most severely affected by what’s been described as the cost of living crisis. This is a missed opportunity. Whilst the increase in national insurance threshold and fuel duty reductions might help those in work, those that aren’t working won’t see any of the benefits. I think the Office for Budget Responsibility has suggested that in real terms it forecasts the highest reduction in disposable income since record began, in 1950!

“With the economy £20bn ahead of where we expected it to be, surely the government could have used some of that to help those most struggling. Perhaps reinstating the £20-per-week Universal Credit cut that took place last year, basing the inflation rate used to uplift benefits to the position it is now at 6.2%.

“The measures announced today won’t really help the reality of what our customers are experiencing when, say, their small £20-per-week budget for food and household essentials used to get them 20 items and will now only just stretch to 17. More needs to be done.”