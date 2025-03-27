Spring Statement: the sector’s response

Fair distribution of funding

Jonathan Higgs, chief executive of Raven Housing Trust, a Surrey-headquartered association, said: “While Thanet, Sunderland and Swindon were named in the statement, we urge the government to ensure this funding is distributed fairly across the country. Areas like Surrey and Sussex are under acute housing pressure, and with the right support, housing associations like ours can respond rapidly to local need.”

Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, reiterated the organisation’s call for investment in brownfield land in the North and a focus on place-based regeneration.

“Our members are regulated on the quality of their homes and their service to customers, and rightly must prioritise finite resources to these areas,” she said.

“This means that long-term funding for improving existing homes and places will unlock more investment and capacity for building the new homes that the sector is so keen to support with.”

In the capital, Claire Holland, chair of London Councils, said the “crisis in town hall finances is holding us back” and calls for public services to be reformed.

“Without this, we risk more and more boroughs entering effective bankruptcy – a situation which would undermine economic confidence, hold back growth and cost the public purse more in the long run,” she stated.

London Councils said there are “around 300,000 potential new homes with planning permission granted by London boroughs that have not yet been built” due to construction costs and insufficient funding for infrastructure and affordable housing.

John Dickie, chief executive of BusinessLDN, said the chancellor has made the right move by not “cutting capital spending to balance the books”.

“All eyes will now be on how the government will use its limited firepower to deliver a Spending Review that crowds in private investment, alongside an industrial strategy that ensures all parts of Whitehall are pulling in the same direction on growth,” he said.

“This should include a more ambitious Affordable Homes Programme building on recent announcements, a long-term funding deal for Transport for London that helps keep the capital moving, and greater power and resources for the city so that it can deliver growth for Londoners and the UK more effectively.”

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) called for increased investment in the country’s affordable homes programme and voiced “serious concerns” over social security cuts following the Spring Statement.

The SFHA said if there any Barnett formula consequentials – meaning the extra funding that must go to devolved administrations when increases in public spending are announced – as a result, the funding “must be reinvested into Scotland’s affordable homes programme”.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “Following the chancellor’s Spending Review in June, we also need to see the UK and Scottish government commit to a multi-year funding settlement for Scotland’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme.”

It is not yet clear if Scotland will see cuts to social security as well.

Ms Thomas added: “Housing associations are already on the frontline of mitigating some of the worst effects of our underfunded and poorly designed social security system, they know from experience the severe damage cuts have on social tenants.

“Plunging more disabled people into deeper hardship is likely to lead to health conditions worsening and people being less able to engage with support, training and trying to return to work where and if they can.”

‘You can’t house a family of four in a planning consent’

While the chancellor might have lauded the impact of Labour’s reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), some are more sceptical.

Jonathan Werran, chief executive of Localis, a thinktank, said: “The news that day-to-day spending will be protected in the forthcoming Spending Review means that there will be no chainsaw wielding or DOGE-like [Department of Government Efficiency] activity in Whitehall.

But despite the NPPF changes that “come at no apparent fiscal cost to help deliver 1.3 million new homes in the next five years”, the government "will face the stubborn reality that you can’t house a family of four in a planning consent”.

Mr Werran said: “We must hope the requisite labour, material and skills and other infrastructure elements, whether energy, transport or water, can also materialise in line with regional strategic planning ambitions and the onward march of English devolution.”

Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, called on the government to go further with its reforms “in the context of regulating for growth”.

She welcomed “commitments to maintain capital spending on infrastructure and day-to-day government spending, alongside new funding to support construction skills”.

But Ms Leech said that “delays caused by the Building Safety Regulator are still blocking new home delivery, pension funds need to be allowed to invest more in UK property, and further planning reform is needed to make it easier for institutional money to fund more social and purpose-built private rented homes”.

“We need the whole industry to be firing on all cylinders, including our under-resourced planning departments. That means 3,000 more planners rather than the 300 that have been pledged, and we would urge government to consider how its transformation fund can be used to enhance skills and capacity,” she added.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, called the Spring Statement a “missed opportunity to support renters across the country”.

“It has done nothing to tackle the chronic shortage of rental housing to meet demand,” he said. “And it has done nothing to address the unjust freeze on housing benefit, which is leaving so many renters fearful of how they will afford their rents.”

‘A decisive investment in the UK’s built environment’

Justin Young, chief executive of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, said the chancellor’s announcements for the housing sector was “an enormous boost”.

“The £600m of additional funding for construction sector skills is a decisive investment in the UK’s built environment,” he added.

“This should help secure the next generation of construction sector workers and professionals, as we look to tackle the challenge of an aging workforce alongside acute labour and skills shortages.”

Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders, cautioned that the funding to train 60,000 new construction workers – though welcome – fell short of the estimated 250,000 more construction workers the Construction Industry Training Board estimates are needed by 2028.

“The numbers of workers don’t go far enough, and the announcement of 1.3 million new homes by the end of this parliament seems to be a clear indication the original target was a step too far,” he said.

Mr Berry added: “Now, more than ever, we need to see the government support the nation’s SME house builders, so that homes can be delivered by a healthy market and not just a few companies at the top of the tree.”