Spring Statement: welfare cuts will hit three million people and save £3.4bn

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The government’s welfare cuts confirmed alongside today’s Spring Statement will hit more than three million people and save £3.4bn, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
Rachel Reeves, the chancellor of the exchequer, confirmed during her statement that welfare spending will be cut.
OBR figures released alongside the statement estimated that Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will be reduced for 800,000 claimants via tightened eligibility criteria.
Cuts to the health value of Universal Credit payments will hit 2.7 million claimants, saving the government £1.7bn. The health element will be cut by 50% and then frozen for new claimants.
The OBR said these measures would save the government £4.8bn by 2029-30, although this saving is partially offset by £1.9bn of uplift in general Universal Credit.
The government will increase the Universal Credit standard allowance for new and existing claims above inflation from April 2026, reaching the Consumer Price Index + 5% from April 2029. This means the standard allowance weekly rate for a single person aged 25 and over will increase from £92 in 2025-26 to £106 in 2029-30.
However, the Universal Credit health element will be frozen for existing claimants until 2029-30, and for new claims will be reduced to £50 a week in 2026-27 and then frozen until 2029-30.
Ms Reeves said welfare spending as a share of GDP will fall between 2026-27 and the end of the decade.
She had originally indicated her changes would save £5bn, but the OBR said her calculations were overly optimistic.
“The Labour Party is the party of work,” she told the House of Commons on Wednesday. “But if you can’t work, you should be properly supported.
“This government inherited a broken system. More than 1,000 people every day are qualifying for Personal Independence Payments. One in eight young people are not in employment, education or training.
“If we do nothing, we are writing off an entire generation. That cannot be right.”
Alongside the cuts, the government said it would invest in additional employment, health and skills support from 2026-27 to help people start or stay in work, scaling up to £1bn a year by 2029-30.
This will provide employment and health support to anyone receiving out of work benefits with a work-limiting health condition.
Housing associations and charities have expressed concern over the disability benefit cuts, saying they risk driving people into homelessness.
Duncan Shrubsole, chief executive of the St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity, which supports people experiencing homelessness, said: “These additional cuts the government has announced today are really worrying and will further cut the real incomes of people already struggling.
“Too many people with disabilities and health conditions already live in poverty, and independent analysis has long shown that Universal Credit is not sufficient to cover the costs of the essentials everybody needs to live on.
“In total, the billions being cut will only drive more people into deeper poverty and force more people to face the unenviable choice of whether they pay for eating, heating or renting.
“The government should change course and consult those who rely on benefits and charities working with them to design a benefits system that is a genuine springboard out of poverty, rather than driving more of them into it.”
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