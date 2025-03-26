Spring Statement: welfare cuts will hit three million people and save £3.4bn

The government’s welfare cuts confirmed alongside today’s Spring Statement will hit more than three million people and save £3.4bn, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility #UKhousing

Cuts to the health value of Universal Credit payments will hit 2.7 million claimants, saving the government £1.7bn. The health element will be cut by 50% and then frozen for new claimants.

OBR figures released alongside the statement estimated that Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will be reduced for 800,000 claimants via tightened eligibility criteria.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor of the exchequer, confirmed during her statement that welfare spending will be cut.

The OBR said these measures would save the government £4.8bn by 2029-30, although this saving is partially offset by £1.9bn of uplift in general Universal Credit.

The government will increase the Universal Credit standard allowance for new and existing claims above inflation from April 2026, reaching the Consumer Price Index + 5% from April 2029. This means the standard allowance weekly rate for a single person aged 25 and over will increase from £92 in 2025-26 to £106 in 2029-30.

However, the Universal Credit health element will be frozen for existing claimants until 2029-30, and for new claims will be reduced to £50 a week in 2026-27 and then frozen until 2029-30.

Ms Reeves said welfare spending as a share of GDP will fall between 2026-27 and the end of the decade.

She had originally indicated her changes would save £5bn, but the OBR said her calculations were overly optimistic.

“The Labour Party is the party of work,” she told the House of Commons on Wednesday. “But if you can’t work, you should be properly supported.