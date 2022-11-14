St Mungo’s appoints former Home Office director general as new CEO

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Homelessness charity St Mungo’s has appointed a former Home Office director general as its new chief executive.
Emma Haddad, who started the new role today, has taken over from Steve Douglas after he passed away suddenly in May aged 57.
Mr Douglas was described as “kind”, “supportive” and a “force for good” by the sector.
Before joining St Mungo’s, his replacement Ms Haddad worked for central government as the director general for asylum and protection.
Ms Haddad accepted the chief executive role in September.
Ms Haddad worked in senior roles in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for five years before becoming the director general for asylum and protection.
Before that, she was director of refugee resettlement operations in the Home Office.
She was first hired by the government in 2010 as director of international policy at the UK Border Agency.
St Mungo’s said that Ms Haddad brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge in supporting people who have been displaced and marginalised.
Joanna Killian, chair of St Mungo’s, said she was “delighted” with the appointment.
“Her knowledge and experience in supporting people who have been displaced and marginalised is very relevant to our role here in supporting the most vulnerable in society and she has a clear determination to end homelessness,” she said.
Ms Haddad said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining St Mungo’s. Its mission is hugely important to me and it will be a privilege to lead the organisation.
“In the current economic climate, the services and support we offer will be more vital than ever.
“I look forward to working with colleagues across St Mungo’s and with partners in the shared aim of ending homelessness.”
Ms Killian also thanked Rebecca Sycamore, who took over as the charity’s interim chief executive in May following the death of Mr Douglas.
Ms Sycamore has returned to her role of executive director of strategy and development.
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