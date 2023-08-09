Staff at East of England landlord to strike for nine days over pay

Nearly 60 workers at Freebridge Community Housing, based in King’s Lynn, were balloted by Unite the Union to take part in industrial action.

The 7,000-home landlord offered employees a 5% pay increase and a £500 non-consolidated payment, Unite claimed. The union argued that this represents a real-terms pay cut with retail price index inflation at 10.7%.

The striking workers are responsible for providing home maintenance repairs and estate services, Freebridge said.

Many of the workers, who perform roles including cleaning, are paid little more than the national minimum wage and are struggling to pay their bills, Unite said.

The nine strike days are 21, 29, 30 and 31 August and on 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 September.