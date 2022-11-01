Staff at landlord given ‘empathy training’ after treatment of disabled woman revealed

The leak in Samantha Burrell’s bedroom had spread and ripped through the ceiling (picture: ITV News)

The leak in Samantha Burrell’s bedroom had spread and ripped through the ceiling (picture: ITV News)

Staff at a large housing association have received “empathy training” after a leak forced a disabled woman to sleep in her living room for more than 18 months #UKhousing

PA apologised to Ms Burrell after her case was exposed.

Ms Burrell’s case was previously highlighted by ITV News in June as part of its long-running investigation into social housing conditions. ITV reported that she was forced to sleep on an airbed, which led to her spinal injury and mobility issues worsening.

The details of PA’s response were revealed today (Tuesday) in a judgement from the Housing Ombudsman, which saw it serve the association with a severe maladministration finding.

PA Housing confirmed that it introduced the training in response to a case in which it failed to do necessary works in disabled tenant Samantha Burrell’s bedroom, which left it uninhabitable for a total of 84 weeks. The problems were due to leaks from the flat above that started in 2018.

Ms Burrell first raised a complaint after a leak started in 2018. The leaks persisted, ripped through the ceiling and left her unable to sleep in her bedroom. PA failed to resolve the situation.

In the judgement today, the Housing Ombudsman made the severe maladministration finding due to repeated failures in dealing with the issues Ms Burrell faced.

The landlord also repeatedly failed to provide her with updates, causing her “considerable distress”.

Other findings from the watchdog included PA failing to respond to Ms Burrell’s concerns about compensation for damage.

The ombudsman said the association was aware that Ms Burrell had a disability and initially failed to offer any support.

When the landlord said it could offer support by adapting the spare bedroom to her needs, it never did, despite further queries from Ms Burrell.

The watchdog ordered PA to apologise to Ms Burrell and pay her nearly £3,000 in compensation.

Part of the response from the 23,000-home landlord has been introducing training of its staff to be more empathetic.

In a statement, PA said: “Some staff have already received empathy training for dealing with customers and we have commissioned more training to take place in 2023.”

Ian Watts, executive director of customer services at PA, told Inside Housing that the training is being delivered by Tpas, the group that advises social landlords on tenant engagement.

The staff involved are those across the association who are the first point of contact for residents dealing with housing, repairs and income enquiries.