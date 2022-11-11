Staff at Shelter vote for two-week strike action

Staff at housing charity Shelter are set to strike for two weeks after rejecting the charity’s 3% pay rise offer #UKhousing

Shelter management have said that the strike was “not the outcome we’d like” but supported staff’s right to strike.

The strike, which has been organised by Unite the Union workers, is in response to the organisation’s management attempting to impose a real-terms pay cut on its staff.

More than 500 members of staff at the housing charity will stage a two-week strike next month after many said they were struggling to pay their own bills because of the cost of living crisis.

More than eight out of 10 workers (85%) who returned a vote in the ballot organised by Unite voted in favour of industrial action. Action will begin on Monday 5 December and end on Sunday 18 December.

It is not the first time Shelter staff have walked out. In December 2014 staff voted for strike action before suspending the action following last-ditch negotiations. They also voted for strike action in 2008.

According to Unite, the current “true” inflation rate stands at 12.6%, meaning staff were facing a real-terms cut in pay.

Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, said: “Shelter’s workers are absolutely dedicated to the organisation but they have been forced to take strike action as management refused to listen and understand their financial plight. Rather than sit on ever-expanding reserves, Shelter should be paying its workers a fair pay rise.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members. The workers at Shelter will receive the union’s unstinting support.”