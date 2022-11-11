Staff at Shelter vote for two-week strike action

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Staff at housing charity Shelter are set to strike for two weeks after rejecting the charity’s 3% pay rise offer.
More than 500 members of staff at the housing charity will stage a two-week strike next month after many said they were struggling to pay their own bills because of the cost of living crisis.
The strike, which has been organised by Unite the Union workers, is in response to the organisation’s management attempting to impose a real-terms pay cut on its staff.
Shelter management have said that the strike was “not the outcome we’d like” but supported staff’s right to strike.
More than eight out of 10 workers (85%) who returned a vote in the ballot organised by Unite voted in favour of industrial action. Action will begin on Monday 5 December and end on Sunday 18 December.
It is not the first time Shelter staff have walked out. In December 2014 staff voted for strike action before suspending the action following last-ditch negotiations. They also voted for strike action in 2008.
According to Unite, the current “true” inflation rate stands at 12.6%, meaning staff were facing a real-terms cut in pay.
Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, said: “Shelter’s workers are absolutely dedicated to the organisation but they have been forced to take strike action as management refused to listen and understand their financial plight. Rather than sit on ever-expanding reserves, Shelter should be paying its workers a fair pay rise.
“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members. The workers at Shelter will receive the union’s unstinting support.”
Unite believes that Shelter is fully able to make a fair pay offer. Its reserves last year stood at around £14.5m, substantially higher than its target reserves of £8.9m.
Responding to the strike action announcement, Tim Gutteridge, director of finance and strategy enablement at Shelter, said: “Industrial action is not the outcome we wanted, but we fully respect people’s right to strike.
“Some of our services and shops will be impacted when industrial action takes place, but we will make every effort during this very busy time of year to continue to serve those most in need of our help.”
Shelter said that it continued to be a Real Living Wage employer and will be implementing the Real Living Wage Foundation’s adjustment of 10.1% “earlier than required”, which it said should benefit staff with consolidated pay.
Mr Gutteridge added: “Regrettably the cost of living crisis is impacting both our colleagues and operational costs, and we are doing what we can to navigate these challenging economic times.
“This year, we gave all staff a 3% consolidated pay increase, as well as a one-off payment of £1,500. As a result, non-management staff are receiving an increase this year of between 8% and 12.3%.”
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