Staff at West Midlands housing association strike over pay

The two-day strike by GMB Union members began on Monday and comes after staff rejected a “paltry” pay increase earlier this year. The second day will take place on Friday this week.

Workers walked out for the whole of Monday and formed a picket line outside the Walsall headquarters of WHG, which is one of the region’s biggest housing providers, managing around 21,000 homes.

In a statement, GMB said workers were striking after they were offered a 3.1% pay deal, which amounts to a “real-terms pay cut” with Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation at 12.3%.

The union added that this raise offer came at a time when WHG’s chief executive was handed a 14.7% pay rise. However, the housing association disputed this and said the figure was an increase over three years.