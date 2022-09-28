Staff at West Midlands housing association strike over pay

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Around 200 staff members at West Midlands-based WHG have gone on strike in an ongoing dispute over pay.
The two-day strike by GMB Union members began on Monday and comes after staff rejected a “paltry” pay increase earlier this year. The second day will take place on Friday this week.
Workers walked out for the whole of Monday and formed a picket line outside the Walsall headquarters of WHG, which is one of the region’s biggest housing providers, managing around 21,000 homes.
In a statement, GMB said workers were striking after they were offered a 3.1% pay deal, which amounts to a “real-terms pay cut” with Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation at 12.3%.
The union added that this raise offer came at a time when WHG’s chief executive was handed a 14.7% pay rise. However, the housing association disputed this and said the figure was an increase over three years.
Justine Jones, an organiser at GMB, said: “GMB members are being expected to swallow this paltry pay deal while the boss trousers a whopping wage rise. It’s no wonder they are angry and ready to strike.
“These are the people who kept the company afloat during the pandemic. Now they need some help to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis.”
In a statement, Lisa Wallis, corporate director of people and learning at WHG, said its pay package was worth 7.2%, including a cost of living payment of £1,300. Of this payment, £500 will be consolidated into pay.
She added: “We are disappointed that the trade unions rejected this recent enhanced offer. We believe it is fair, competitive and comparable – if not better – to that offered by other Midlands employers.
“The same pay rise has been applied to all colleagues, including the chief executive, both this year and last. We remain committed to continued negotiations in order to reach a deal which will benefit all colleagues.”
The union said members rejected the £1,300 bonus payment because £500 was a non-consolidated bonus, which meant that it would be a one-off for this year.
A flurry of strike ballots and protests have hit the housing sector this year as pay fails to keep up with rising cost of living.
Staff at London housing association Sanctuary won a pay increase of 13% after holding a protest outside the company’s office in July. While industrial action by staff at Thirteen in Teesside was averted after a pay deal was reached.
In an update to customers on its website, WHG said it would be “business as usual” during the industrial action which would only affect a “minority” of its staff.
Set up in 2003, WHG operates across the Midlands, in local authority areas such as Telford, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.
Update: at 11.20pm, 29.09.22
This article has been amended. The original piece said that workers had carried out a six-day strike and that the strike began at midday on Monday. However, workers were striking for two full days and this has now been made clear in the piece.
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