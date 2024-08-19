Staffordshire-based housing association makes new board appointments

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Honeycomb has appointed three board members, including a new group chair.
Peter Hay has been named chair, and started the role on 2 August. He replaced Andy Spencer, who will work with Mr Hay during a handover period before stepping down in September, Honeycomb said.
Mr Hay is a consultant specialising in adult social work, and previously worked with Longhurst Housing Association, Anchor Housing and Birmingham City Council.
Julie Guildford Smith, chief executive of Honeycomb, described Mr Hay as a “highly experienced leader with a track record of service improvement and influence on national policy”.
“He’ll be a great asset to our team and guide us as we work on delivering our new five-year corporate plan towards a thriving future,” she said.
Mr Hay added that Honeycomb’s “goals and values around creating fantastic outcomes for customers, local communities and the organisation completely echo my own, so I’m keen to get started”.
Tim Edwards and Tony Muir will also join the group as board members in September.
Mr Edwards’ previous roles include head of corporate development at Stoke-on-Trent City Council and group head of regeneration at Aspire.
Mr Edwards said: “Being a Newcastle-under-Lyme resident myself, it was the community-focused support services that attracted me to the group, and I hope to play a part in their growth and development.”
Mr Muir is a chartered surveyor and was director of asset management at Your Housing Group and director of sustainable assets at Great Places Housing Group.
He currently runs his own consultancy providing asset management expertise to local authorities and housing providers.
“It has been wonderful meeting the housing and property teams, and seeing their excitement and commitment to the Thriving Futures plan,” Mr Muir said.
“Tim and Tony have a huge breadth of knowledge, which will further strengthen our board and bring a wider diversity of sector experience to the team,” Ms Guildford Smith said.
Honeycomb’s corporate plan will see an annual property investment of £3.7m.
At the start of the year, the Regulator of Social Housing confirmed Honeycomb’s G2/V2 ratings, noting that the landlord “has an adequately funded business plan”, but that its investment in existing homes could affect “Honeycomb’s capacity to respond to adverse events”.
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