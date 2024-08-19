Staffordshire-based housing association makes new board appointments

Peter Hay has been named chair, and started the role on 2 August. He replaced Andy Spencer, who will work with Mr Hay during a handover period before stepping down in September, Honeycomb said.

Mr Hay is a consultant specialising in adult social work, and previously worked with Longhurst Housing Association, Anchor Housing and Birmingham City Council.

Julie Guildford Smith, chief executive of Honeycomb, described Mr Hay as a “highly experienced leader with a track record of service improvement and influence on national policy”.