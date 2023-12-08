Staircasing slowdown dents large East of England landlord’s surplus

BPHA has reported a 28% drop in its half-year surplus, partly due to a slowdown in shared-ownership staircasing #UKhousing

As a result, the group’s development and sales business reported a 32% drop in turnover, to £14.1m, in the half-year.

“Asset sales performance has fallen short of expected levels due to high interest rates slowing down the staircasing market,” said Bedford-based BPHA in its half-year report.

The 20,000-home landlord posted a pre-tax surplus of £12.1m in the six months to the end of September. This compared with a £16.8m surplus the previous year.

Operating surplus in the division more than halved year on year, to £3.3m. An impairment of £300,000 on a development scheme also knocked the bottom line.

The slowdown in staircasing came despite the number of BPHA’s first-tranche shared ownership sales increasing to 66, compared with 56 in the same period last year.

In its last full year, BPHA was affected by a drop-off in shared ownership sales.

However, other landlords have reported strong interest in shared ownership of late, and Platform said the number of reservations it received on properties in September was the highest since April 2021.

Despite the slowdown in staircasing, BPHA’s overall half-year turnover was up by 10%, to £64.2m. Higher rents and extra properties drove up revenue.

However, increased net interest costs of £17.4m dragged the overall surplus down.