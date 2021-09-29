Starmer pledges £60bn on major housing retrofit programme

Speaking at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Brighton today, Sir Keir Starmer called climate change the “biggest issue of our time” and said the retrofitting of housing is key to fighting the challenge.

Labour’s plan would see it spend £60bn over a decade to retrofit 19 million homes to a minimum standard of EPC Band C, a spokesperson confirmed.

Grants will be provided to low-income households, while those who can afford it will receive low-interest loans.

The spokesperson said Labour government would work with local and combined authorities, and the private sector, to recruit and train staff to coordinate the retrofits, which would involve fitting homes with insulation, double glazing, upgraded home heating systems, and other renewable and low carbon technologies.

The party estimates that the programme will save households over £400 per year on energy bills.

Sir Keir said: “If we’re serious about climate change we need to upgrade our homes. The Tories inherited plans from Labour to make every new home zero carbon. They scrapped them and now we have a crisis in energy prices. Emissions from homes have increased and we have the least energy-efficient housing in Europe.”