Starmer pledges huge boost in homeownership across Britain if elected

In his keynote address to the annual conference this afternoon, the Labour leader described how the dream of homeownership – traditionally one of the Conservative Party’s key values – was “slipping away” under the current government.

Sir Keir told delegates how he himself had seen the “bedrock of security” that comes from owning a home like his family’s “pebble-dashed semi” and declared that Labour is the “party of homeownership in Britain today”.

He added that he would bring homeownership up from current levels of 65 per cent and help millions on to the housing ladder.

According to the English Housing Survey covering 2020-21, around 15.5 million households are owner-occupied. This would mean hundreds of thousands of new homeowners in the first five years of a new Labour government.