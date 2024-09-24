Starmer promises to house all veterans, young care leavers and victims of domestic abuse

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised to introduce a duty of candour law to parliament before April next year #UKhousing #LabourPartyConference

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised to house all veterans, young care leavers and victims of domestic abuse #UKhousing #LabourPartyConference

“Homes will be there for heroes,” he added. “They will have the security they deserve. They will have a roof over their head because Britain belongs to them.”

In his keynote address to the Labour Party Conference on Tuesday, the prime minister vowed that his party will house all young care leavers, victims of domestic abuse and veterans in housing need.

The Hillsborough Law will be introduced in parliament before the next anniversary of the 1989 football stadium tragedy. This is a commitment Sir Keir originally made during a speech in Liverpool two years ago.

He said: “That was when I promised, on this stage, that if I ever had the privilege to serve our country as prime minister, one of my first acts would be to bring in a Hillsborough Law – a duty of candour.

“A law for Liverpool. A law for the 97. A law that people should never have needed to fight so hard to get. But that will be delivered by this Labour government.”

The prime minister said that the legislation, details of which were set out in the King’s Speech, will force public bodies to co-operate with investigations into major disasters, and will be in progress before April 2025.

Officials or organisations that mislead or obstruct investigations could potentially face criminal sanctions.

Sir Keir also referenced other major public inquiries such as the Post Office scandal, the infected blood scandal and the Grenfell Tower fire.

He said: “The families and survivors of the Grenfell Tower, whose dignity has held up over the last seven years, has held up a mirror to Britain.”