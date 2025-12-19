Start the menopause revolution in your workplace

The housing sector should set an example for how to support employees struggling with the menopause, writes Jen O’Doherty, founder of Menopause Life #UKhousing

In 2020, my life changed overnight when I had my ovaries removed. My gynaecology consultant advised me I’d be menopausal following surgery. One sentence was the extent of the explanation about menopause. If it only needed one sentence, how bad could it be?

As well as managing properties, I often found myself acting as a mediator, councillor, social worker and police officer. It was so much more than the job description. It’s a tough industry, but I did it because I was passionate and wanted to make a difference, and my colleagues do it for the same reason, as I’m sure you do too.

I have worked in housing for more than 20 years, as a housing officer, estate manager and anti-social behaviour tenancy enforcement officer. These roles have been for local authorities, housing associations, managing agents and a university.

I had never talked about menopause with anyone. Not family. Not friends. Not once. It was never discussed on TV or social media. It just wasn’t in the public domain.

Fast forward to six months post-surgery, I was managing large residential blocks in the midst of a global pandemic. I wasn’t sleeping. I was self-harming. I regularly turned up to work wearing clothes that resembled beachwear with wet hair, soaked through with sweat. I was always boiling!

“Not once did it cross my mind that I could or should speak to my HR team. I didn’t think my employer would care”

I hid my real feelings, the despair, the depression, the shame, lining up excuses to explain away stitches from my “gardening accident”, covering the bruises from where I’d smacked my head against walls with make-up. This is not intended to scare anyone as my experience with surgical menopause is rare, but I was sure I was moments away from being sectioned. I was exhausted from constantly pretending I was okay, and nothing had changed from before.

Looking back now my heart aches for what I was hiding. How alone I felt even though I was surrounded by family and friends. How I was a shadow of who I used to be.

I felt like I was losing my mind. I felt ashamed of the way I was acting. While all this madness was engulfing me, I never stopped working the same workload, same hours, same duties, at the same crazy, busy pace. I don’t know how I didn’t completely lose it.

Not once did it cross my mind that I could or should speak to my HR team. I didn’t think my employer would care. I mean, come on, it was just menopause.