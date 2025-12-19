Start the menopause revolution in your workplace

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The housing sector should set an example for how to support employees struggling with the menopause, writes Jen O’Doherty, founder of Menopause Life
I have worked in housing for more than 20 years, as a housing officer, estate manager and anti-social behaviour tenancy enforcement officer. These roles have been for local authorities, housing associations, managing agents and a university.
As well as managing properties, I often found myself acting as a mediator, councillor, social worker and police officer. It was so much more than the job description. It’s a tough industry, but I did it because I was passionate and wanted to make a difference, and my colleagues do it for the same reason, as I’m sure you do too.
In 2020, my life changed overnight when I had my ovaries removed. My gynaecology consultant advised me I’d be menopausal following surgery. One sentence was the extent of the explanation about menopause. If it only needed one sentence, how bad could it be?
I had never talked about menopause with anyone. Not family. Not friends. Not once. It was never discussed on TV or social media. It just wasn’t in the public domain.
Fast forward to six months post-surgery, I was managing large residential blocks in the midst of a global pandemic. I wasn’t sleeping. I was self-harming. I regularly turned up to work wearing clothes that resembled beachwear with wet hair, soaked through with sweat. I was always boiling!
“Not once did it cross my mind that I could or should speak to my HR team. I didn’t think my employer would care”
I hid my real feelings, the despair, the depression, the shame, lining up excuses to explain away stitches from my “gardening accident”, covering the bruises from where I’d smacked my head against walls with make-up. This is not intended to scare anyone as my experience with surgical menopause is rare, but I was sure I was moments away from being sectioned. I was exhausted from constantly pretending I was okay, and nothing had changed from before.
Looking back now my heart aches for what I was hiding. How alone I felt even though I was surrounded by family and friends. How I was a shadow of who I used to be.
I felt like I was losing my mind. I felt ashamed of the way I was acting. While all this madness was engulfing me, I never stopped working the same workload, same hours, same duties, at the same crazy, busy pace. I don’t know how I didn’t completely lose it.
Not once did it cross my mind that I could or should speak to my HR team. I didn’t think my employer would care. I mean, come on, it was just menopause.
I eventually, spoke to my current managing director of three years, because he was a kind person, and he cared about his staff and I felt safe. I am now at the place, that if I needed to speak to HR about my menopausal symptoms, I would in a heartbeat.
But here’s the truth: I should have spoken out sooner. I should have asked for help. I should have admitted to myself and others that I wasn’t coping.
You need to advocate for you. You absolutely should tell your employer if you are experiencing symptoms affecting your ability to work. And it’s the job of the employer to respond to these disclosures with sensitivity and support.
Employers have a legal duty to look after their staff’s well-being. In fact, menopause symptoms can be considered a disability if they have a long-term, substantial impact on daily activities, which requires employers to make “reasonable adjustments”.
“Menopause symptoms can be considered a disability if they have a long-term, substantial impact on daily activities, which requires employers to make ‘reasonable adjustments’”
These adjustments aren’t even that huge. For example, if you are suffering with insomnia, a change of working hours or working from home. If you are boiling hot, changes to your uniform to make it breathable. If your brain feels foggy or your concentration is struggling, someone else stands at the front of the room and presents the presentation you made.
The list really is endless. And as I’ve said, it’s not complicated. These are easy steps an employer can take, which would make such a difference.
Any employer who cares for their staff will want to help. Speak with your HR department, or with your Health and Safety representative for advice and guidance. Speak to your GP and demand help. If your GP isn’t menopause-savvy, ask for a second opinion. If your GP won’t or can’t help, consider changing to another surgery or request a referral to speak to a gynaecologist.
There is help. There is support. Do not listen to anyone who tells you what you’re feeling isn’t real. We’ve been gaslit by medical professionals for far too long. You can do this. You will do this. Fight your corner.
Taboo? It can do one. Start the menopause revolution in your workplace, loud and proud.
Jen O’Doherty, founder, Menopause Life
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