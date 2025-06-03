Starts and completions up in Northern Ireland but concern remains about drop in funding

Finding the money to ramp up construction remained a key challenge, he explained.

“To sustain an increase in overall housing supply, adequate capital funding for new social housing is vital.

“The recently published Department for Communities budget shows that the amount available for allocation to new social homes is £100m less than was indicated in January.

“This deeply concerning reduction means that instead of starting around 1,600 new social homes this financial year, we are now likely to start around 1,000, against an identified need of more than 2,000. Such cuts will severely impact the most vulnerable in our society and exacerbate the housing crisis.”

Mr Cartwright called for a review of capital allocations; a streamlining of planning processes; and more investment in essential infrastructure.

“A clear long-term housing strategy that is underpinned by realistic funding is paramount to provide the certainty developers need and ensure everyone in Northern Ireland has access to a safe, affordable and quality home,” he said.

Gordon Lyons, the minister for communities, said social housing was “crucial” to provide options for those who might struggle in the private rental market.

“My proposed budget of £63m will facilitate the start of approximately 900 to 1,000 new-build social homes. This is on top of the £105m for pre-commitments to housebuilding from last year. But this is not enough. This assembly last year declared a housing crisis in Northern Ireland, yet we are left in a position to fund less than 50% of the Programme for Government housing target.”

Mr Lyons pointed out that the department’s 2024-25 budget initially only allowed for 400 starts, yet this eventually increased to about 1,500.

“We will put the same effort into driving up these figures this year. However, it is not enough to simply ask for more money. We need to do things differently. That’s why I will be bringing proposals to the executive shortly on how we can do more with the money we have to build more homes.”

Seamus Leheny, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations, said the country was “in the grip of a deepening housing crisis”.

“Once again, the budget for new social homes falls woefully short. It’s less than half of what’s needed to even begin reducing [the waiting list]. We need clarity and certainty on how additional funding will be secured as soon as possible.

“While the minister’s talk of new approaches is welcome, we need to see concrete plans now – not another year of delay. We can’t afford to be in the same position this time next year, still waiting for action, with uncertainty for social housing builders and a growing waiting list,” he said.