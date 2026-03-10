Statutory housing law must be prioritised over Welsh-speaking applicants, commissioner says

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An attempt to prioritise Welsh-speaking applicants has been blocked after the Welsh Language Commissioner confirmed that housing law must take priority.
The commissioner’s clarification comes after plans for 15 homes of mixed tenures, affordable, social and intermediate rent were submitted in Trefor by Grŵp Cynefin, in partnership with Williams Homes.
Trefor and Llanaelhaearn Community Council wrote a letter to Gwynedd Council and Grŵp Cynefin during the planning process asking for a Welsh language condition on the housing.
The council had argued that it would create a “balanced community” and said the move was a “long-awaited lead for the rest of Wales”.
It would also offer a chance to pioneer a Welsh language stipulation for social housing in a way that was “truly progressive and truly innovative”.
However, Gwynedd Council rejected the proposed condition, citing planning rules that ban discrimination based on language and insisting that allocation must follow statutory housing duties.
In addition, Osian Llywelyn, deputy Welsh language commissioner, said language ability can be considered in allocation policies, but it cannot override legal obligations.
“A linguistic condition could be included as part of a policy,” he said. “But this does not supersede other legislative requirements, which are designed to ensure fairness and protect those in urgent housing need.”
The case highlights concerns over the sustainability of Welsh-speaking communities. Trefor village, on the northern coast of the Llŷn Peninsula, has just over 1,000 residents, more than 70% of whom speak Welsh.
Schools also reflect the local language, with around 89% of pupils at nearby Ysgol Yr Eifl coming from Welsh-speaking homes.
According to the 2021 Census, Gwynedd has the highest proportion of Welsh speakers in Wales, though numbers are falling across the country. Trefor and Llanaelhaearn rank in the top 3% of communities for Welsh speakers among more than 1,900 similar-sized settlements.
Jina Gwyrfai of Gwynedd Council told BBC Wales: “We are at that critical linguistic tipping point and 15 houses using the wrong language can make a detrimental difference.”
Supporters argued that the plan would protect the language in an area already popular with second home buyers and commuters. Local resident Manon Williams said the language is “already dying” and it would be “nice to house people that are willing [to learn] or Welsh speakers already.”
Opponents say a Welsh-only condition would be discriminatory and unlawful. Cardiff-based housing solicitor Hugh Griffiths said: “Allocations must meet need first. Introducing language as a strict criterion risks legal challenge and could breach anti-discrimination law.
“Councils can encourage Welsh use through softer measures but cannot enforce it through tenancy conditions.”
Housing associations are also watching closely. A spokesperson for Tai Ceredigion said: “We support Welsh-speaking communities and will always encourage applicants to participate in local life and language initiatives. But our primary obligation is to allocate homes based on need and eligibility criteria set out in law.”
The Welsh Language Commissioner’s five-year report, Our Time to Act, warned that second home ownership, rising house prices and limited affordable housing are contributing to a decline in Welsh use in rural areas.
Welsh language commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones told Nation Cymru that Welsh must remain a living language in schools, workplaces and communities, but housing allocation policies cannot be used as a tool to enforce linguistic criteria alone.
“We want policies that contribute to thriving Welsh-speaking communities,” she said. “But they must operate within the framework of existing legal duties. Priority must always be given to need.”
Gwynedd Council already prioritises applicants with a local connection, which tends to result in a high proportion of Welsh speakers being rehoused naturally, without formal language tests.
The council is expected to approve the homes in Trefor under a Section 106 agreement but without the proposed Welsh language occupancy condition.
Update: at 17.10pm, 13.03.26
This story was amended as it to clarify that housing association Grŵp Cynefin did not ask for the Welsh language condition.
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