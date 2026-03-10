Statutory housing law must be prioritised over Welsh-speaking applicants, commissioner says

The commissioner’s clarification comes after plans for 15 homes of mixed tenures, affordable, social and intermediate rent were submitted in Trefor by Grŵp Cynefin, in partnership with Williams Homes.

Trefor and Llanaelhaearn Community Council wrote a letter to Gwynedd Council and Grŵp Cynefin during the planning process asking for a Welsh language condition on the housing.

The council had argued that it would create a “balanced community” and said the move was a “long-awaited lead for the rest of Wales”.

It would also offer a chance to pioneer a Welsh language stipulation for social housing in a way that was “truly progressive and truly innovative”.