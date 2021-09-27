Stay put ‘can’t be trusted’, former LFB deputy commissioner says

Giving evidence today, Rita Dexter was asked about a submission to the inquiry she made in November 2017, five months after the fire.

In it, she wrote that the LFB’s application of stay put is “predicated upon an assumption that a building does not suffer from a lack of structural integrity and that the fire safety features will perform”.

She added: “Both the Lakanal and Grenfell fires demonstrate that this assumption can be wrong and fatal in its outcomes.

“The brigade cannot be expected to be certain that all of the buildings where they attend fires will be constructed or maintained in accordance with regulations and that it will ‘perform’ in any specified way if a fire occurs.”

Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry, asked Ms Dexter if it followed that “stay put cannot be expected or assumed to be an appropriate and safe evacuation policy for a high-rise building”.

The witness did not initially accept the proposition, suggesting that “it’s not an all-or-nothing thing”.

But Mr Millett pushed her again, asking: “Does it not follow that given the assumption that a high-rise building will not always perform, so far as fire safety features are concerned, in the event of a fire – as you’ve accepted – does it not follow from that that stay put can’t be trusted?”

“Yes,” Ms Dexter responded.