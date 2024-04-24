Steering group appoints research partner to support tenant empowerment study

He said: “We decided they were a good fit for the project as most of the sector is saying we need something new to happen and rather than going with the usual or most embedded in housing networks we opted for just that – someone who can look at this with a fresh pair of eyes.

“Maybe they will see what we have all been missing for so long and show that the tenant voice is now required in our country to make housing much better for all tenants.”

Merron Simpson, chief executive of the HCA, said: “The case for a sustainable tenant voice to influence national housing policy has grown stronger in recent years and its continuing absence a clear gap in the influencing architecture. Our health creation framing offers a fresh approach and, as a diverse cross sector movement whose members include both housing tenants and organisations, the HCA will bring a range of perspectives to bear on the challenge.”

A Voice for Tenants urged tenants and landlords to get in touch to help the HCA access a “truly diverse” range of tenants from across England.

This plan is similar to some of the work being done by a social housing tenant and Tpas associate who launched a research project earlier this year to make landlords more representative of their diverse communities.

Kai Jackson’s project is sponsored by Tpas with academic support from the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence.

Ms Jackson invited social housing tenants from ethnic minority backgrounds and all housing sector staff to participate in the hope their insights will play a “crucial role” in shaping recommendations from the study.