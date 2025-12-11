‘Step in right direction, but gaps remain’: sector responds to government’s homelessness strategy

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said: “When we talk about a homelessness strategy, the statistics and funding, we must remember that we are talking about individual people whose lives have been damaged or even cut short by their lack of access to a safe and affordable home.

“Reform of the homelessness funding system was critical to our joint campaign with Inside Housing, Reset Homelessness, as insufficient and inefficient funding is a central challenge that threatens to undermine the vital work of frontline services whose finances are extremely strained.

“With that in mind, the new funding announced today is welcome, but more fundamental changes to the funding model are needed to ensure the sustainability of crucial services like supported housing and rough sleeping support that offer a lifeline to vulnerable people. We look forward to the upcoming Treasury-led review on funding for homelessness services, announced in the recent Budget, examining these issues.

“Past failures of government to work collaboratively have undermined efforts to reduce homelessness, so the introduction of new legal duties for branches of government to work together on ending and preventing homelessness is a positive step. We will be watching closely to make sure this becomes a reality.

“As the membership body for homelessness organisations in England we are particularly pleased to see the new National Workforce Programme and the recognition it brings to the vital role of frontline homelessness staff and voluntary sector organisations. Without them, none of the government’s ambitions can be achieved.”

Lord John Bird, The Big Issue founder and crossbench peer, said: “While commendable, the record investment piled into the emergency of homelessness last winter barely moved the dial, simply because of the huge number of people still falling into that emergency.

“It’s essential we turn off the tap if we want to stop this crisis overflowing, so the government is right to turn their focus to prevention.

“But this strategy doesn’t go deep enough into unpicking the systemic factors that leave people facing housing insecurity – nor does it direct enough investment in social housing or programmes like Housing First, which succeed in keeping people permanently housed by looking at all the stubborn, complex issues triggered by a life in extreme poverty.”

Tom Hunt, chair of the LGA’s inclusive growth committee, said: “This is an ambitious strategy – its goal of ending homelessness for good is admirable. It will help prevent homelessness, and support those who are homeless in finding a home.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to deliver this, and the government needs to ensure that councils are sufficiently funded and empowered to do so.

“Specifically, the government must ensure there is greater accountability to ensure all stakeholders are involved and incentivised to prevent homelessness, ensure that these goals can be delivered, foster collaboration between partners and have evidence-based policy underpinning this.”

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “We’re pleased the government has recognised the role of supported housing in reducing homelessness by dedicating funding to support some of those with the most complex needs.

“However, not-for-profit supported housing providers have faced significant cuts to funding for support services, despite increasing costs and demand for their services increasing. The country now faces a significant shortfall of supported homes.

“A financially viable and sustainable supported housing sector is integral to solving this crisis. The sector is committed to working in partnership with the government to build on the opportunities this strategy provides and find solutions to the challenges facing supported housing providers, so that they’re able to fulfil their role in reducing homelessness and help end it for good.”

Dan Dumoulin, director of development and external affairs at Depaul, said: “It’s encouraging to see that the government’s new strategy focuses on preventing homelessness, including plans to explore early intervention work in schools.

“Youth homelessness is rising, and we know that many people who sleep rough first did so before the age of 25. Strong early intervention programmes mean we can prevent today’s children from ever having to sleep rough in the future.

“We also keenly welcome the introduction of a new supported accommodation programme to help 2,500 people get back on their feet. While greater investment is needed, it will still make a significant difference to people whose lives hang in the balance.

“Depaul UK welcomes this strategy, which is a solid step forward. We hope that the government follows it up with stronger commitments to end homelessness and rough sleeping for good.”

Ligia Teixeira, chief executive of the Centre for Homelessness Impact, said: “There is much in the strategy to welcome.

“It is the first national plan in England to speak to the full spectrum of homelessness, from rough sleeping to hidden forms, unsafe accommodation and the daily churn of families in temporary housing.

“Its emphasis on prevention is especially important: the earlier we act, the more human and financial cost we avoid, and the more we give people the stability from which they can rebuild.

“At the same time, most of its ambitions – reducing long-term rough sleeping, reducing reliance on B&Bs, improving temporary accommodation pathways – operate close to the crisis point. The greater opportunity lies in primary prevention: noticing risk far earlier and addressing the deep-rooted factors that shape vulnerability long before a housing crisis emerges.”

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said: “CIH welcomes the new national homelessness strategy and investment in affordable homes.

“But with homelessness at record levels we hoped to see bolder action, including unfreezing housing benefit to support families facing pressure today while new homes are delivered.”

Bonnie Williams, chief executive of Housing Justice, said: “We are pleased to see the launch of the Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund’,which we have been encouraging the government to make available to enable our members to continue the invaluable work they do supporting people in their communities.

“While we are pleased to see the release of the strategy, we would like it to be more holistic and ambitious, with a greater focus on prevention, working with a wider cohort of people experiencing homelessness than those rough sleeping.

“The government needs to be bold and ensure we are still working towards making homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring, and continuing the commitment to deliver social housing at pace. We need long term sustainable solutions to move out of the current crisis.”

Rachel Brennan, director of participation, progression and change at Groundswell, said: “We welcome the commitment to involving people with lived experience in the design and implementation of the strategy.

“When people with lived experience help shape solutions alongside systems and services the solutions are stronger, more compassionate and more effective.

“It is encouraging to see recognition of how closely homelessness is linked to our health and the important shift in ensuring that people are not discharged from hospitals or other services into crisis. The focus on collaboration and cross-sector working is a vital step forward, recognising everyone has a role to play in ending homelessness.”