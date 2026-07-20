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Steve Reed resigns as housing secretary out of ‘loyalty’ to Sir Keir Starmer

News20.07.26by Grainne Cuffe

Steve Reed has resigned from the housing secretary role out of “loyalty” to former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

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Steve Reed
Steve Reed has resigned from the housing secretary role (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHSteve Reed resigns as housing secretary out of ‘loyalty’ to Sir Keir Starmer #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHSteve Reed has resigned from the housing secretary role out of “loyalty” to former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer #UKhousing

In a resignation letter published on social media to new prime minister Andy Burnham, Mr Reed said that Sir Keir “showed loyalty to me by appointing me to his cabinet” and “I make no apology for returning that loyalty”. 

“It’s what is expected of functioning teams, and I hope those who did not show loyalty to Keir will now show it to you.”

His resignation comes as Mr Burnham is expected to announce his cabinet shortly.

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Sir Keir appointed Mr Reed, who is the MP for Streatham and Croydon North, as housing secretary in September 2025. 

It followed Angela Rayner, who was also the deputy prime minister, resigning from both roles after she admitted to not paying enough stamp duty land tax on an £800,000 property in Hove.

Before becoming housing secretary, Mr Reed was secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs. 

He wrote that at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, he “sped up work to devolve power out of Whitehall”, set up a new unit to create a government-wide focus on place, and established a model for place-based working that “puts real power directly into the hands of communities and public service users”.

“This needs stronger support from Number 10 if it is to overcome what you correctly identify as contradictory positions in other government departments,” Mr Reed said. 

He urged Mr Burnham to ensure London councils are “treated fairly” as he explores new models of devolution, taxation and funding.

Mr Reed added: “I’ve started working on setting up a state house builder to keep housebuilding going through periodic slowdowns, and I hope you will take this forward.”

He wrote: “Keir Starmer showed loyalty to me by appointing me to his cabinet. I make no apology for returning that loyalty. It’s what is expected of functioning teams, and I hope those who did not show loyalty to Keir will now show it to you. 

“I’m proud I acted with integrity at every step over the turbulent past few months. I would like to thank the ministerial teams that I have had the honor [sic] to lead, the prime minister I had the honor [sic] to serve, and my family and team who have supported me through this extraordinary chapter. 

“Labour governments do not come often, they face pressures and hostilities that their counterparts never do, but they are the single best vehicle we have for improving the lives of British working people. If they fail, it is not politicians who suffer, it is those who need us the most. I will do everything in my power to ensure you succeed.”

In his first act as prime minister on Monday, Mr Burnham announced a pledge to end rough sleeping.

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