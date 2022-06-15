Stigmatisation of social housing tenants in Scotland persists, new report finds

A survey of more than 1,300 people, commissioned by Places for People Scotland, found that four in 10 respondents believe that neighbourhoods with social housing tend to have higher rates of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Almost a third of respondents (32%) believe that the quality of social housing is poor.

However, despite public perceptions of social housing tenants, a report by the Police Foundation found that burglary is likely to be more common in areas with higher levels of private rented housing than in social housing neighbourhoods.