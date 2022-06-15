Stigmatisation of social housing tenants in Scotland persists, new report finds

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A new poll has revealed that major stigmas still exist around crime and social housing tenants in Scotland.
A survey of more than 1,300 people, commissioned by Places for People Scotland, found that four in 10 respondents believe that neighbourhoods with social housing tend to have higher rates of crime and anti-social behaviour.
Almost a third of respondents (32%) believe that the quality of social housing is poor.
However, despite public perceptions of social housing tenants, a report by the Police Foundation found that burglary is likely to be more common in areas with higher levels of private rented housing than in social housing neighbourhoods.
An overwhelming majority (89%) of respondents to the poll said they would always rather own their own home than rent, but a majority (85% of respondents) believe that the cost of living crisis means that Scotland needs to build more social homes.
The survey found that despite the stigmas, 96% of people said that they would not be put off making friends with someone who lives in social and affordable housing.
The Places for People Scotland survey comes ahead of the Scottish Federation of Housing Association’s annual conference.
Commenting on the findings of the survey, Tom Norris, managing director of Places for People Scotland, said: “Scotland is a welcoming and progressive nation, but, despite our best efforts, the stigma of social housing can sometimes rear its ugly head. It diminishes the good work we do as a sector, undermines social cohesion and promotes social isolation.”
“Our research backs up evidence from across the UK which shows how negative attitudes towards social housing and people living in it can scar the lives of people and communities across Scotland, hampering our collective efforts to help communities to thrive.
“Stigma is preventing Scotland from becoming a fairer and more equal society. It holds back people, and it holds back communities.”
Places for People Scotland owns and manages around 8,500 homes in Scotland with more than 10,000 tenants.
Mr Norris added: “We see from our more than 10,000 customers across Scotland that social housing is home to people from diverse backgrounds and experiences and we must do more to change misconceptions and show the important role quality affordable housing plays in our society, its diversity, and the benefits not only to its tenants, but to us all.”
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