It is no secret that social landlords are operating in a challenging economic climate. The increased costs associated with development, building safety, disrepair and retrofit have coincided with a cap on their main source of income – rents – and considerable volatility in the financial markets.

It is in this context that many social landlords are considering selling tenanted stock to another landlord, known as ‘stock rationalisation’, as a way of raising additional funds and/or concentrating their resources more efficiently by focusing services on more specific geographical areas.

Although stock rationalisation is not new, the market has seen a new entrant in recent years: the for-profit registered provider.

“Some charitable landlords remain cautious about the implications of selling tenanted stock to an organisation which… is not required to reinvest all of its profits (or surplus) to benefit social housing tenants”

In today’s challenging market, it is often these organisations that have the capital and commercial appetite to take on new social housing stock, often with management responsibility being contracted back to the selling landlord or another entity.

Although partnerships between charitable and for-profits are generally becoming more common across the sector, some charitable landlords remain cautious about the implications of selling tenanted stock to an organisation which, although is a registered provider and therefore required to comply with the regulatory standards, is not required to reinvest all of its profits (or surplus) to benefit social housing tenants.