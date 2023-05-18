Stockport chooses partner for 1,200-home regeneration

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Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) has announced its joint venture partner for a £250m regeneration project in the town centre.
English Cities Fund, a development company set up by Homes England, Muse and Legal & General, will work with the MDC on the eight-acre Stockport 8 site.
Together the partners will invest £250m in the site to develop 1,200 new homes alongside retail, office and leisure space.
Caroline Simpson, chief executive of Stockport Council, told Inside Housing that the housing in the project would be mixed tenure with a combination of “family housing as well as some higher rise”.
There will be elements of social and affordable housing on site, but the proportion has not been decided yet. “It’s absolutely essential there is an element of affordable housing,” she said.
Later living housing, build-to-rent and student housing are also being considered. Opportunities for other parties including housing associations on the project are likely to emerge in the next year, Ms Simpson added.
“What’s really important for regeneration is that alignment of uses, housing fuelling a local economy,” she said.
English Cities Fund beat back competition from Bruntwood with Glenbrook and Drum Property Group to secure the partnership with Stockport MDC.
The fund was set up in 2001 to bring together the public and private sectors on regeneration projects. Its work has included the regeneration of Salford and Canning Town, east London.
A planning application for the site will be submitted in summer 2024, with a target completion of the first phase by summer 2027.
Stockport MDC was established by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham. It was the first mayoral development corporation to be created with a focus on town centre regeneration.
The MDC’s Town Centre West masterplan promises the creation of up to 4,000 new homes, one million sq ft of new commercial space, public transport improvements, green space and other amenities over the next 15 years.
Stockport MDC said that to date, in collaboration with its partners, it has helped to deliver more than £175m of development to the town centre.
Lord Kerslake, chair of Stockport MDC, said: “[English Cities Fund] demonstrated a shared long-term vision for the site and for Stockport. This vision was one that clearly reflects the ambitions laid out in our strategic business plan, including a way forward that delivers against our guiding principles of community, sustainability and innovation, and, most importantly, one that best serves the needs of local people.
“Added to this, ECF’s shared ethos for public and private sector collaboration, and it was clear that ECF was the right partner for this next phase in Stockport’s transformation.
“Work to deliver the Town Centre West masterplan is continuing at pace, with a number of our landmark schemes such as the Interchange, Weir Mill and the latest phase of Stockport Exchange completing this year and next.”
Mark Hunter, leader of Stockport Council, said: “We were impressed by ECF’s commitment to an inclusive approach in order to best unlock the potential of Stockport 8 and deliver a mixed-use neighbourhood that will help existing and future communities to thrive in Stockport.
“Between Weir Mill and Stockport Interchange, this new neighbourhood will complement our other major developments, as well as deliver new jobs and contribute to a vibrant town centre.”
Sir Michael Lyons, chair of English Cities Fund, said “We understand what can be achieved with strong local leadership, effective collaboration between public and private sectors and patient investment. Our shared emphasis on quality homes, public realm, and commitment to creating an inviting place bodes well.”
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