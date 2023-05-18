Stockport chooses partner for 1,200-home regeneration

English Cities Fund, a development company set up by Homes England, Muse and Legal & General, will work with the MDC on the eight-acre Stockport 8 site.

Together the partners will invest £250m in the site to develop 1,200 new homes alongside retail, office and leisure space.

Caroline Simpson, chief executive of Stockport Council, told Inside Housing that the housing in the project would be mixed tenure with a combination of “family housing as well as some higher rise”.

There will be elements of social and affordable housing on site, but the proportion has not been decided yet. “It’s absolutely essential there is an element of affordable housing,” she said.

Later living housing, build-to-rent and student housing are also being considered. Opportunities for other parties including housing associations on the project are likely to emerge in the next year, Ms Simpson added.