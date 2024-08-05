Stockport development chief reveals details of 4,000-home regeneration

Work has also completed on Stockport Interchange, which will provide 196 private build-to-rent homes built around the town’s train and bus station.

Mr Richards explained: “We had 4.5 acres, right in the middle of the town centre. It felt like a wasted opportunity not to make that site work a little bit harder.”

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, has said he wants to roll out the model across the region. At the Housing 2024 conference in June, he called for more train stations to be given to councils so that homes can be built around them.

Overall, Mr Richards said, Stockport MDC has a pipeline of 1,200 homes under construction, most of which are build-to-rent but with around 22% let at affordable rates. Across the wider town centre, the pipeline rises to 2,600 homes.

Sir Michael Lyons, chair of the English Cities Fund, which is developing Stockport 8, is leading the government’s new towns taskforce. Mr Burnham has said that he supports the Labour manifesto promise for new towns, but that they “can’t be the only show in town” and that regenerating existing areas such as Stockport was “definitely the way to go”.

Mr Richards said the wider Stockport region is “certainly going to be in the realm of new towns”, adding that “all ideas [are] welcome”.

However, he pointed out that “we’ve had some success in being able to turn round the market perception of Stockport” with city centre regeneration and urban extensions.