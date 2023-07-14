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The Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) has appointed an interim chair following the death of Lord Kerslake earlier this month.
Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), will take up the role.
His responsibilities include overseeing the 130-acre Town Centre West masterplan in Stockport, a project that will create 4,000 new homes as well as a new transport hub, business district and local amenities.
Before his role at the GMCA, Mr Boylan was chief executive of Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council (MBC) for six years.
His previous roles also include deputy chief executive of the Homes and Communities Agency, a predecessor of Homes England, where he was responsible for all national regeneration programmes.
Stockport MDC said Mr Boylan would build on the legacy of his predecessor, who held the role since 2020. He will continue in the role until a permanent replacement is found.
Under Lord Kerslake’s leadership, the MDC completed two initial phases: the Stockport Exchange office scheme with Muse Developments, and The Mailbox, a conversion of a former Royal Mail sorting office into 117 new homes and workspaces.
In May, the English Cities Fund (ECF) was chosen as the MDC’s joint-venture partner for Stockport 8, a £250m, eight-acre scheme that will provide over 1,200 new homes.
Mr Boylan said: “While it is under incredibly sad circumstances that I take up this role, I am honoured to advocate for the MDC and bring my experience to this role to ensure we continue to build on the fantastic foundation Lord Kerslake created for Stockport.
“I look forward to working with our public and private sector partners to make Stockport one of the most sustainable, liveable and well-connected town centres in the country.”
Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “In this role, Eamonn will ensure the £500m masterplan for Town Centre West will continue to move forwards.
“Eamonn will serve as a vital bridge between Stockport MDC and the GMCA, enhancing collaboration between the two organisations. I am confident that Eamonn will ensure he and the MDC build on the legacy of the late, great Lord Kerslake.”
Mark Hunter, leader of Stockport MBC, said: “On behalf of all of us at Stockport MBC and Stockport MDC, we are extremely grateful to Eamonn Boylan for stepping in as interim chair during this time.
“His wide-ranging experience and track record in bringing forward major regeneration projects will ensure the realisation of the Town Centre West masterplan, and its transformative impact on Stockport.”
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