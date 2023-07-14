Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), will take up the role.

His responsibilities include overseeing the 130-acre Town Centre West masterplan in Stockport, a project that will create 4,000 new homes as well as a new transport hub, business district and local amenities.

Before his role at the GMCA, Mr Boylan was chief executive of Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council (MBC) for six years.

His previous roles also include deputy chief executive of the Homes and Communities Agency, a predecessor of Homes England, where he was responsible for all national regeneration programmes.