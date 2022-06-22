Stonewater announces plans to acquire fellow housing association

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Stonewater has announced plans to merge with fellow provider Greenoak Housing Association.
Stonewater issued a statement to the stock market on Tuesday, outlining how it will bring Greenoak on board as a subsidiary before it becomes part of the group.
Greenoak would become a subsidiary for two years before joining the Stonewater group and would maintain its Woking base.
Around 600 homes owned and managed by Stonewater would be transferred to Greenoak management on a phased basis. Stonewater currently manages around 34,500 homes across England.
The announcement follows detailed discussions between their respective boards which believe the partnership has potential to deliver more sustainable new homes, expand their existing customer offer and drive the net zero agenda as leaders in the sector.
The housing associations also plan to establish a new national centre of excellence for zero carbon development and retrofit, with a list of projects, standards and processes based on environmental, social and governance standards.
Nicholas Harris, chief executive of Stonewater, said: “There is a strong, natural fit between Greenoak and Stonewater, particularly in the areas of social ethos, customer care and commitment to the net zero agenda.
“With so many challenges facing the sector, not least the ongoing housing crisis, post-Brexit impacts on supply chains and costs, the climate emergency and the need to drive up customer standards, we need to be agile in our response, and the partnership will enhance what we do now as well as what we want to do in the future.”
Greenoak is well recognised for its strong track record in leading in environmental sustainability. It is a long-standing member of the Good Homes Alliance and a founding member of the Pathfinder network, which was established to help landlords drive enhanced sustainability and performance standards for new housing developments.
While the partnership has been agreed in principle, talks will now continue to agree more details of the plan, including due diligence, lender consents and resident consultation.
A final decision is expected towards the end of the year.
Diana Kingdon, chief executive of Greenoak, said: “The need for more sustainable homes and enabling greener living has become ever more pressing to achieve the 2050 net zero carbon target. We need an urgent response to the current housing and cost of living crises, and we could contribute more strongly by working together to provide more energy-efficient affordable homes.
“Joining with Stonewater will enable us to scale up and play a significant role in the sector’s contribution to the emerging green economy by create genuinely sustainable homes and communities where they are needed most.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories