Stonewater announces plans to acquire fellow housing association

Stonewater issued a statement to the stock market on Tuesday, outlining how it will bring Greenoak on board as a subsidiary before it becomes part of the group.

Greenoak would become a subsidiary for two years before joining the Stonewater group and would maintain its Woking base.

Around 600 homes owned and managed by Stonewater would be transferred to Greenoak management on a phased basis. Stonewater currently manages around 34,500 homes across England.

The announcement follows detailed discussions between their respective boards which believe the partnership has potential to deliver more sustainable new homes, expand their existing customer offer and drive the net zero agenda as leaders in the sector.