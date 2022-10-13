Stonewater appoints new chief information officer

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Stonewater has appointed Darren Martin to the new role of chief information and transformation officer.
The housing association said the appointment was part of a process of capitalising on the growing importance of technology and data to customer service at Stonewater.
Mr Martin’s remit will be to lead the organisation’s innovation and people capability, with responsibility for technology and data, corporate communications, people and transformation.
He has worked in the public and private sectors, in energy, transport and the built environment. Mr Martin previously worked at Wood, the global consulting and engineering firm, as well as DXC Technology, the Home Office and the Department for Work and Pensions.
His appointment follows the decision by David Blower to step down as director of corporate services at the end of the year.
Stonewater manages around 34,500 homes in England for more than 76,000 customers. This includes affordable properties for general rent, shared ownership and sale, alongside specialist accommodation such as retirement and supported-living schemes for older and vulnerable people, domestic abuse refuges, a dedicated LGBTQ+ safe space and young people’s foyers.
Mr Martin said most customers engaged via an in-house call centre, but the pandemic had demonstrated the importance of online services.
“The big goal for Stonewater is to expand its digital capability, allowing customers to access everything they need simply, quickly and all in one place,” he said.
“It’s what people expect, whether it’s finding a home, paying rent, booking a repair or seeking specialist support, our service needs to be responsive, personal and seamless.”
Nicholas Harris, Stonewater’s chief executive, said: “Darren brings with him a wealth of experience along with a fresh perspective, which will be key in driving our customer experience and enhancing our internal capability to make sure we’re truly fit for the future.”
Last year, Stonewater secured a £75m sustainability-linked loan from a Japanese bank alongside a further £25m from a domestic lender.
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