Stonewater appoints new chief information officer

Stonewater has appointed Darren Martin to the new role of chief information and transformation officer #UKhousing

Mr Martin’s remit will be to lead the organisation’s innovation and people capability, with responsibility for technology and data, corporate communications, people and transformation.

The housing association said the appointment was part of a process of capitalising on the growing importance of technology and data to customer service at Stonewater.

He has worked in the public and private sectors, in energy, transport and the built environment. Mr Martin previously worked at Wood, the global consulting and engineering firm, as well as DXC Technology, the Home Office and the Department for Work and Pensions.

His appointment follows the decision by David Blower to step down as director of corporate services at the end of the year.

Stonewater manages around 34,500 homes in England for more than 76,000 customers. This includes affordable properties for general rent, shared ownership and sale, alongside specialist accommodation such as retirement and supported-living schemes for older and vulnerable people, domestic abuse refuges, a dedicated LGBTQ+ safe space and young people’s foyers.