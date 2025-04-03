Stonewater appoints new chief operating officer from Thirteen Group

Large housing association Stonewater has appointed David Ripley as its new chief operating officer #UKhousing

Joining from North East landlord Thirteen, where he is executive director of customer service, Mr Ripley will now lead Stonewater’s customer experience directorate.

The housing association, which manages 40,000 properties across England, announced this week that Mr Ripley will join its chief officers group in the summer.

Mr Ripley is also a non-executive board member at 75,000-home provider Riverside and a board trustee at Stonewater’s charitable arm, the Longleigh Foundation.

Following the departure of Sue Shirt, Stonewater’s chief customer officer, the organisation said it had taken the opportunity to revise the role’s responsibilities to ensure it aligns with its strategic plan.

“We’re delighted to welcome David to the Stonewater team,” said Nicholas Harris, chief executive of Stonewater.

“He is a seasoned executive whose expertise and passion for great service really stood out among the many diverse candidates, alongside his strategic thinking capability.