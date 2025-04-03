Stonewater appoints new chief operating officer from Thirteen Group

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Large housing association Stonewater has appointed David Ripley as its new chief operating officer.
The housing association, which manages 40,000 properties across England, announced this week that Mr Ripley will join its chief officers group in the summer.
Joining from North East landlord Thirteen, where he is executive director of customer service, Mr Ripley will now lead Stonewater’s customer experience directorate.
Mr Ripley is also a non-executive board member at 75,000-home provider Riverside and a board trustee at Stonewater’s charitable arm, the Longleigh Foundation.
Following the departure of Sue Shirt, Stonewater’s chief customer officer, the organisation said it had taken the opportunity to revise the role’s responsibilities to ensure it aligns with its strategic plan.
“We’re delighted to welcome David to the Stonewater team,” said Nicholas Harris, chief executive of Stonewater.
“He is a seasoned executive whose expertise and passion for great service really stood out among the many diverse candidates, alongside his strategic thinking capability.
“His experience in the new consumer standards will undoubtedly strengthen Stonewater’s already robust approach to compliance in this area and continue to drive our customer promise, as well as our vision of everyone having the opportunity for a place to call home.”
Mr Ripley added: “This is a fantastic opportunity and I’m very much looking forward to joining a great team. Stonewater has a reputation for innovation, alongside the strength and agility to really embrace both the challenges and opportunities we’re facing across the sector.”
Stonewater has grown its portfolio over the past two years by taking on two small Surrey-based landlords – Greenoak and Mount Green – as subsidiaries.
The landlord also launched a new research project earlier this year to look into how social housing can help tackle the rural housing crisis.
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