Stonewater appoints senior leader to top job

Jonathan Layzell will replace Nicholas Harris, who announced his decision to step down in April after almost a decade.

Mr Layzell is considered “a highly respected figure within the housing sector”, said the 40,000-home association, and one who has been “an integral part of Stonewater’s leadership since its inception a decade ago”.

Most recently, he was chief officer for growth and development and previously held a variety of roles at Raglan Housing from 2005, before the creation of Stonewater.