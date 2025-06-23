Stonewater appoints senior leader to top job

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Stonewater has appointed a new chief executive after what it described as “an extensive and rigorous recruitment process”.
Jonathan Layzell will replace Nicholas Harris, who announced his decision to step down in April after almost a decade.
Mr Layzell is considered “a highly respected figure within the housing sector”, said the 40,000-home association, and one who has been “an integral part of Stonewater’s leadership since its inception a decade ago”.
Most recently, he was chief officer for growth and development and previously held a variety of roles at Raglan Housing from 2005, before the creation of Stonewater.
Mr Layzell is credited with leading Stonewater on initiatives such as a successful partnership with Homes England and championing the organisation’s sustainability agenda, making the housing association a leading sector voice on net zero.
He will be able to draw on his personal experience of growing up in a rural community, and has been at the forefront of innovation in home design and customer needs. He is also a passionate advocate for equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Sheila Collins, chair of Stonewater, said: “I’m delighted that Jonathan has been appointed as the next CEO of Stonewater.
“His passion for and knowledge of our sector and unwavering commitment to our vision certainly impressed the panel, alongside his level of ambition and fresh thinking that will forge exciting new paths for customers and colleagues alike.
“The board has every confidence the baton is being passed into very capable hands.”
Mr Layzell will begin his new role with immediate effect. Mr Harris will remain in an advisory capacity to support a smooth transition.
Mr Harris added: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jonathan for many years, as his journey with us began long before Stonewater itself, at Raglan.
“I’ve seen his passion for creating homes for those who so desperately need them, his genuine care for customers and his compelling belief in what Stonewater can achieve.
“His appointment is a moment of real pride for us all. It speaks to the strength of talent we grow from within and to the trust we place in our leadership to deliver for customers and colleagues.
“Jonathan steps into the role at a pivotal time. There are many challenges ahead and I know he will bring fresh energy, clarity and a great deal of ambition as he leads on the next stage of Stonewater’s journey. I’m delighted to be handing over leadership with such confidence and looking forward to my own new chapter.”
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