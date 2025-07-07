Stonewater boosts development pipeline with £75m loan

The 40,000-home landlord said the 10-year loan from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) will support both its development pipeline and its 2030 corporate plan.

The loan incorporates sustainability-linked performance targets, meaning Stonewater will pay reduced interest rates if its new and existing homes meet environmental performance targets.

Stonewater has developments across the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and the South West and is one of the UK’s biggest builders of affordable homes.